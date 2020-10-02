Drew Haley Releases EP WILDFLOWER

The themes of the songs are very personal and simultaneously very relatable to the listener, covering topics such as relationships, heartbreak, and hope.

Drew Haley is captivating and just as refreshing with her new EP "Wildflower" released on Friday October 2nd, 2020. "Wildflower" captures Haley's journey as a an incredible songwriter and her vocals are absolutely intoxicating as she brings the listener into her world of love and light. Drew Haley is not your common garden variety singer/songwriter. Drew writes and sings with passion and purpose. She gives herself to her music without abandon and the result is pure ethereal magic.



Drew Haley's debut EP 'Wildflower' is a collection of songs that are inspired by her country, americana background and are centered around a warm acoustic guitar and a strong lead vocal. The themes of the songs are very personal and simultaneously very relatable to the listener, covering topics such as relationships, heartbreak, and hope. The production throughout the EP is very beautiful, with lots of acoustic string instruments such as mandolin, violin, and slide guitar. This gives the songs a very organic feel, which perfectly match the name "Wildflower". Do not miss out on this journey that "Wildflower" takes you on, your spirit will thank you!

"Wildflower" The EP title track is a beautiful crown to the collection of Drew's songs that she shares honestly. The chorus declares boldly that "...wildflowers can't be tamed..." and the honesty with which Haley sings gives the listener confidence to follow their own path and inspires them as she sings about when "...she became her own hero..." and gives them courage to believe in themselves a little stronger.

"Fool To Remember" is breathtaking to listen to and just as captivating to watch in the mesmerizing music video which debuted on CMT.com this summer. Click here to watch: "Fool To Remember".

"Mood Swing" brings the tempo up and gives us a chance to shake off the blues and smile while laughing at ourselves in everyday situations.

"Listen To The Sound" is as heartfelt as it is inspiring. The song begins with a charming acoustic guitar introduction as her vocals only accentuate the up-tempo beat. Haley's lyrics, wrapped in a beautiful melody, describe how at the end of the day, as long as we believe in ourselves, we have more treasure than gold. Haley sings, "I won't always be around to pick you up,when you fall down, just listen to the sound of your beating heart"

"Whole Wide World" wraps up the EP with a powerful anthem of gratitude and tribute to true love and everything that a special relationship brings to our lives in a meaningful way.

View More Music Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You