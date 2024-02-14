Drew & Ellie Holcomb Drop 'Brick By Brick' EP & Launch US Headline Tour

Happy Valentine's Day! Today Drew & Ellie Holcomb have released their new Brick by Brick EP – listen HERE – as the duo kicks-off their Feels Like Home US headline tour tonight.

The new EP is their first new music since 2023's “Bones” single that followed 2022's Coming Home: A Collection of Songs album – featuring songs the duo had written over the years along with new single “Coming Home,” a cover of Willie Nelson's “On The Road Again,” and a re-recorded version of fan favorite “Hung the Moon.”

Drew & Ellie Holcomb first met while Drew, a native Memphian, and Ellie, a native Nashvillian, were attending school together at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville. When Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors originally formed in 2005, Ellie was a full-time member.

The couple married in 2006 and in 2012, Ellie left the group to pursue a solo career that has seen her release three studio albums of her own, including her critically acclaimed 2021 LP Canyon, and three children's books and accompanying albums as well as an adult devotional book. Drew and the band released nine studio albums, including their more recent critically acclaimed Strangers No More LP in June 2023 that produced the #1 Americana single “Find Your People.”

The duo hits the road together tonight for their Feels Like Home US headline tour and confirmed dates are below. Following the February tour, Drew will reconnect with The Neighbors for a spring headline tour in April and May and Ellie will be heading out with Lauren Daigle for select dates in April, May and June. For the most up-to-date information, ticket buy links and more visit www.drewholcomb.com/tour or www.ellieholcomb.com/tour.

Drew & Ellie Holcomb's Feels Like Home 2024 Tour

Feb. 14 in Greenville, SC at Peace Center Concert Hall

Feb. 15 in Durham, NC at Carolina Theatre

Feb. 16 in Durham, NC at Carolina Theatre

Feb. 17 in Charleston, SC at Charleston Music Hall

Feb. 19 in Greeneville, TN at Niswonger Performing Arts Center

Feb. 20 in York, PA at Appell Center for the Performing Arts

Feb. 21 in Morgantown, WV at The Metropolitan Theatre

Feb. 22 in Rocky Mount, VA at Harvester Performance Center

Feb. 24 in Lakeland, FL at Polk Theatre

Feb. 25 in Jacksonville, FL at Florida Theatre

Feb. 27 in Auburn, AL at the Jay and Suzie Gogue Performing Arts Center

Feb. 28 in Huntsville, AL at Von Braun Center - Mars Music Hall

Feb. 29 in Winfield, AL at The Pastime Theatre