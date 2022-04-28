Dreamer Boy Celebrates Love And Basketball On 'Jumpshot!'

The always unpredictable Dreamer Boy returns today with "JUMPSHOT!," a sentimental ode to basketball and good friends.

The summery track, which was recorded at the very beginning of the pandemic in 2020, comes with a DIY-style video directed by Adam Alonzo and Dreamer Boy himself. This track follows his synth-pop thriller "OVEREVERYTHING."

Riding a fluid, midtempo groove, the acoustic-based "JUMPSHOT!" is the type of sun-soaked anthem meant to soundtrack long, summer days without a plan or care in the world. Dreamer Boy (born Zach Taylor) penned the song as both a love letter to a favorite pastime - sports - and a time capsule to capture life during the pandemic.

Inspired 2020's The Last Dance docu-series about the Chicago Bulls, Dreamer Boy and his friends would lose themselves on the basketball court. "We would play a game and after catching our breaths, say, 'Run it back,'" he says. "We existed outside space and time for those games. This song is about what true friendship can feel like in the wake of turbulent change."

That gratitude is palpable throughout the track and its accompanying video, which captures Taylor and friends enjoying a pick-up game of basketball-and an outdoor dance party, too-in his adopted hometown of Nashville. It has a hazy, lo-fi aesthetic that reflects the grounded nature of the song and simple joy of coming together in times of hardship.

With "JUMPSHOT!," Dreamer Boy continues to flex his versatility, following synth-pop thriller "OVER EVERYTHING" and the electrifying team-up with multi-Platinum New Zealand star BENEE, "ARE YOU LETTING GO?" The two artists are now preparing to hit the road together on a North American tour, which kicks off in late May in Montreal, QC, and ends in Los Angeles, CA. General on-sale tickets are now available here.

Dreamer Boy will perform new songs like "JUMPSHOT!" alongside tracks from his acclaimed 2021 album All the Ways We Are Together. As welcoming and emotional as his songs are, it's an opportunity to connect with even more hearts and minds.

Watch the new music video here:

Tour Dates

June 1 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert Theatre

June 3 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

June 4 - Chicago, IL - Vic Theatre

June 6 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrew's Hall

June 7 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall

June 8 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club

June 14 - Boston, MA - House of Blues

June 15 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts

June 17 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse

June 21 - Englewood, CO - Gothic Theatre

June 22 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

June 24 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox

June 25 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom

June 26 - Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre

June 28 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield Theatre

June 30 - Los Angeles, CA - The Novo