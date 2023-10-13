Dream pop artist Wish Queen shares new single "Grievances" today via Schoolkids Records.

SATURNALIA, the forthcoming debut album from Cleveland dream pop artist Wish Queen (aka Grace Sullivan), is a hypnotic blend of dream pop, art pop, and indie folk, explores earthly cycles, heartbreak, and coming of age via the Saturn Return.

Recorded mostly in a garage in the summer of 2022, the album is a true diamond in the rough, complete with breathtaking layers of synths, powerfully intuitive vocal harmonies, and a meticulously crafted hidden narrative.

Grievances, the second song on the album, and the song that packs the most alt-pop punch, expresses a multitude of regrets and frustrations, not only with the creative process, but with living in this point in time, when so much feels futile.

The track is, as its title implies, a list of grievances - a sort of purge from Sullivan that allows her dreamy alter-ego to take over the rest of the album, slowly guiding the way into forgiveness and understanding of the larger picture. A shimmering soundscape full of rich synths, beautiful vocal harmonies, and bold instrumentals, a song this angsty has never felt so good.

The upcoming album, which was mastered by legendary engineer Heba Kadry (Björk, Japanese Breakfast, Big Thief) , will be released October 27th on Schoolkids Records.