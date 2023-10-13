Dream Pop Artist Wish Queen Shares New Single 'Grievances'

The upcoming album, which was mastered by legendary engineer Heba Kadry (Björk, Japanese Breakfast, Big Thief) , will be released October 27.

By: Oct. 13, 2023

Dream Pop Artist Wish Queen Shares New Single 'Grievances'

Dream pop artist Wish Queen shares new single "Grievances" today via Schoolkids Records.

SATURNALIA, the forthcoming debut album from Cleveland dream pop artist Wish Queen (aka Grace Sullivan), is a hypnotic blend of dream pop, art pop, and indie folk,  explores earthly cycles, heartbreak, and coming of age via the Saturn Return.

Recorded mostly in a garage in the summer of 2022, the album is a true diamond in the rough, complete with breathtaking layers of synths, powerfully intuitive vocal harmonies, and a meticulously crafted hidden narrative.

Grievances, the second song on the album, and the song that packs the most alt-pop punch, expresses a multitude of regrets and frustrations, not only with the creative process, but with living in this point in time, when so much feels futile.

The track is, as its title implies, a list of grievances - a sort of purge from Sullivan that allows her dreamy alter-ego to take over the rest of the album, slowly guiding the way into forgiveness and understanding of the larger picture. A shimmering soundscape full of rich synths, beautiful vocal harmonies, and bold instrumentals, a song this angsty has never felt so good. 

The upcoming album, which was mastered by legendary engineer Heba Kadry (Björk, Japanese Breakfast, Big Thief) , will be released October 27th on Schoolkids Records.



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Nadia Struiwigh Releases New Album Photo
Nadia Struiwigh Releases New Album

Nadia Struiwigh's fourth album 'Birds Of Paradise' is out now on Dekmantel Records. Celebrating the interconnected strands of electronica, the album combines electro, techno, ambient, and jungle to create a reflection of the symbiotic relationship between contrasting elements.

2
Jake Shears Releases Last Man Dancing Remixes EP Photo
Jake Shears Releases 'Last Man Dancing' Remixes EP

Having scooped two Olivier Awards for his Tammy Faye musical earlier this year, with music from Shears and Elton John, news followed that Jake would soon be making his own West End debut. He has joined the cast of theatrical phenomenon ‘Cabaret’ at the Kit Kat Club from September 25th, starring alongside Self Esteem (aka Rebecca Lucy Taylor).

3
Skepta Releases New Single Cant Play Myself (A Tribute To Amy) Photo
Skepta Releases New Single 'Can't Play Myself (A Tribute To Amy)'

Skepta releases new single 'Can't Play Myself (A Tribute To Amy)' - an atmospheric and evocative house track sampling 'Tears Dry On Their Own' in collaboration with the Amy Winehouse Foundation.

4
Henck Conrey & Andre Lotter Release Debut Single As New Pop Duo Photo
Henck Conrey & Andre Lotter Release Debut Single As New Pop Duo

Henck Conrey and André Lotter, collectively known as the impressive male duo MAN, is set to ignite the airwaves once again with their brand-new single, VUUR EN VLAMME. The highly anticipated single marks a thrilling return for the duo after seven years and promises to deliver a fresh sound that's been eagerly awaited by fans.

