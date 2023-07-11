Drab Majesty Uncover 'The Skin and The Glove'

Drab Majesty have shared a second track from their forthcoming mini-album, An Object in Motion, which is set for release on August 25th via Dais Records.

Alongside the new track, they have also announced European tour dates for this fall as well as an appearance at Darker Waves Festival in Southern California alongside New Order, Tears for Fears, and more— all dates can be found below.

Following last month's majestic ballad “Vanity” which features a rare guest vocal appearance from Slowdive’s Rachel Goswell, today Drab Majesty share a second look at the forthcoming record with new track "The Skin and the Glove." The song deploys jangle to sparkling effect – baggy, soaring, grey-skied kaleidoscopic pop in the spirit of Stone Roses, Primal Scream, and The Glove.

Inspired by the insuperable march of time reflected in the song’s lyrics, for the accompanying video Deb Demure and Mona D. decided upon the one medium that reflects most accurately the way that memories seem sewn together by fragments of imagery.

The ‘flashing frames of time’ captured by the Super 8mm camera seem naturally edited in some part by simply moving through moments, holding down the trigger and choosing to remember certain aspects of a day, a trip or an extended period of travel.

These glimpses into the personal and emotional aspects of touring were captured in far away lands like Europe, Canada, Mexico and even Tasmania. They attempt to compress the long passage of time and the effort that goes into playing in a band — to present it as the mind does; a tapestry of reflection that seems stitched together randomly and with that ephemeral granularity that rests in the potential to misremember.

At 32-minutes, the release sits somewhere between an EP and a mini-album and marks the start of a stirring new chapter in Drab Majesty's majestic legacy. Written during a 2021 retreat to the remote coastal Oregon town of Yachats, Deb Demure leaned into the neo-psychedelic resonance of a uniquely bowl-shaped 12-string Ovation acoustic/electric guitar. After early morning hikes in the rain, Deb would record ambient guitar experiments the rest of the day, tapping into “flow states,” letting the sound lead the way. These sessions were then refined or recreated, and later elevated further with key collaborations by Rachel Goswell (Slowdive), Justin Meldal-Johnson (Beck, M83, Air), and Ben Greenberg (Uniform, Circular Ruin Studio).

An Object In Motion is true to its title, capturing the chrysalis moment of an artist evolving, reborn and untethered, silhouetted against an open horizon. It presents a showcase of potential futures from Drab’s evolving domain, their sound poised to bloom at the precipice of transformation.

An Object in Motion will be released on August 25th via Dais. Pre-order here.

Drab Majesty live dates:

Oct 20 - Stockholm, Sweden @ HUS7

Oct 21 - Helsinki, Finland @ Ääniwalli

Oct 22 - Berlin, Germany @ Lido

Oct 25 - Lisbon, Portugal @ Musicbox

Oct 26 - Porto, Portugal @ Hardclub

Oct 27 - Madrid, Spain @ La Paqui

Oct 28 - Barcelona, Spain @ Apolo 2

Oct 30 - Nantes, France @ Le Ferrailleur

Oct 31 - Paris, France @ La Marbrerie

Nov 1 - Yverdon-les-Bains, Switzerland @ L'Amalgame

Nov 2 - Milan, Italy @ Barrio's

Nov 3 - Messina, Italy @ Retronouveau

Nov 4 - Bologna, Italy @ TPO

Nov 18 - Huntington Beach, CA @ Darker Waves

Photo by: Corinne Schiavone