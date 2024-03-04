Dr. John Paul McGee Records Sophomore Live Album

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Acclaimed Gospel jazz pianist, John Paul McGee, is set to mesmerize audiences with a captivating live recording event on Friday, March 8, 2024, at Manifest Church in West Palm Beach, Florida. This auspicious evening will not only feature McGee's renowned jazz trio, but an array of talented performers including Gospel artists; Wendi Henderson Wyatt and Josiah "Jo Jo" Martin, and multi-genre singer, G. Thomas Allen.

With a blend of soul-stirring Gospel melodies and the improvisational flair of jazz, John Paul McGee has carved a niche for himself in the music industry. His unparalleled skill on the piano, coupled with his unwavering devotion to spreading the message of hope and joy through music, has garnered him a dedicated following worldwide.

The live recording promises to be an unforgettable experience, showcasing the synergy between McGee's masterful piano compositions and the soulful performances of his esteemed guest artists. Audiences can expect an evening filled with uplifting music that transcends genres and touches the heart.

"We're incredibly excited to capture the energy and spirit of this unique event in a live album," says McGee. "It's an honor to share the stage with such talented artists, and I'm eager to witness the magic that unfolds when we come together to celebrate the power of music."

ABOUT DR. JOHN PAUL MCGEE:

At the age of 4, without any formal training, John Paul began playing familiar hymns and other standards as if he had heard them a thousand times before. Recognizing his skilled aptitude, John Paul's mother created a training ground of music education for the budding maestro and the rest as they say is history.

Since then his musical career has taken him around the world collaborating and accompanying with Gospel and mainstream artists like; Stevie Wonder, Patti Labelle, Yolanda Adams, Cory Henry The Clark Sisters, many more. In 2014, John Paul released an instrumental holiday project, A CHRISTMAS WITH JOHN PAUL, debuting in the top 10 on the Billboard Gospel charts.

On October 28th, 2022, John Paul McGee released GOSPEJAZZICAL VOL. 1, which incorporated three powerful genres: gospel, classical, and jazz. The project was met with critical acclaim and featured 17 tracks where traditional hymns and familiar classics were birthed with a new vitality and vigor.

The album features standouts like the reimagined 90's Bebe & Cece hit “Heaven” feat. Amber Bullock, the breezy classic hymn “Amazing Grace” feat. saxophonist Michael Walton, and the dreamy modern day jazz standard “Here's To Life” feat. Wendi Henderson Wyatt.