Download SORAIA's DIG YOUR ROOTS Out Now; Live Stream Concert Announced

Philadelphia rock quartet Soraia recently released their new album 'Dig Your Roots' via Steven Van Zandt's label Wicked Cool Records. Due to the cancellation of their previously scheduled hometown record release show, the band has announced plans for 2 special StageIt Livestream events this Friday night. Details below.

"Since the COVID-19 virus has halted live performances in community venues---and our Philadelphia hometown release show was scheduled for this Friday night, we've decided to take the opportunity to do it via live-stream - and to our worldwide community of followers!

Join us! Suggested donation is $5 per show, but please pay less or more if you're so inclined. If you don't have the funds, please still watch us anyway--and pay it forward in an act of kindness at a time when people most need to connect!

As always, we are honored to be able to perform for you, and to be doing what we love. Thank you always for your continuous love and support of Soraia--it means the world to us. We CANNOT WAIT to see you here this Friday night."

The LIVESTREAM HOMETOWN RECORD RELEASE SHOW OF "DIG YOUR ROOTS" THIS FRIDAY NIGHT (MARCH 20).

We will be performing two sets:

The 1st set (5pm PDT) is Side One of "Dig Your Roots" + Fan Faves

The 2nd set (5:45pm PDT) is Side Two of "Dig Your Roots" + Fan Faves/Requests

GET YOUR TICKETS to both shows here (suggested donation $5):

Set One (5pm PDT):

https://www.stageit.com/.../dig_your_roots_album_releas.../70009

Set Two (5:45pm PDT):

https://www.stageit.com/.../dig_your_roots_album_releas.../70013

Stream 'Dig Your Roots' here: https://orcd.co/digyourroots.

'Dig Your Roots' was produced and engineered by Geoff Sanoff (Bruce Springsteen, Fountains Of Wayne, Dashboard Confessional).

Stream/download the latest single "Superman Is Gone" here: https://orcd.co/supermanisgone.

Soraia epitomizes raw power, unrelenting energy, chaos, and freedom. With a live show that is frenetic and intensely interactive, the band's chemistry has been cemented through years of fierce, persistent touring from the dingiest dives to the most massive amphitheaters, helping them attract a worldwide fanbase.





