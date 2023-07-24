Dove Cameron to Release Debut Album This Year; Plans to Tour in 2024

Cameron will be announcing the album within the next two weeks.

By: Jul. 24, 2023

Dove Cameron is finally inching towards her debut album.

Variety reports that Cameron will be announcing the album within the next two weeks, sharing that it will "definitely" be released this year.

"I have just narrowed it down from about 60 songs that I have written. I’m trying to get the number of songs on the album really high, but Columbia is being reasonable. I’m being unreasonable. I’ve got all my favorites and most of them have been sent to the mixer and finished and the ones that aren’t I just left the studio last night at midnight while I’m in L.A."

Cameron also confirmed that she will be heading out on tour next year, appearing smaller shows later this year. The Schmigadoon! starred teased that the album includes a collaboration with a "dream artist," whose tour she will be joining for a few stops.

Cameron is currently starring in the Apple TV+ musical-comedy series Schmigadoon! alongside the likes of Keegan-Michael Key, Alan Cumming, and Kristen Chenoweth, she won a 2018 Daytime Emmy Award for her dual role as both title characters on the Disney Channel's Liv and Maddie. She also appeared as Amber in 2016's Hairspray LIVE! on NBC.

Her previous RIAA-certified gold noir-pop turned massively beloved queer anthem "Boyfriend," has over 294 million streams worldwide to date and has peaked at #2 on Top 40 radio, #10 on the Spotify U.S. chart and at #9 on the UK Official chart since its release. Following performances on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Ellen, The 33rd Annual GLAAD Media Awards, and iHeart's Can't Cancel Pride, Dove has firmly established herself as an unstoppable force in the music world.

Following her debut at the 2022 Met Gala with celebrated designer Iris Van Herpen, the multi-hyphenate star also recently made an appearance at Tribeca Film Festival to premiere her critically-acclaimed film Vengeance directed by B.J. Novak and co-starring Ashton Kutcher and Issa Rae.

An artist of extraordinary vision, Dove Cameron redefines what's possible in the confines of a three-minute pop song. As revealed on her breakthrough single "Boyfriend"-an empowered piece of noir-pop turned massively beloved queer anthem, co-written by the 26-year-old singer/songwriter-she imbues her music with equal parts drama and confession, raw abandon and unsparing self-awareness.



