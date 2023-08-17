Douglas Andrew McCombs to Release First Ever LP Pressing of His Debut Solo Album

The solo LP follows the release of Black Duck's self-titled album earlier this year.

Aug. 17, 2023

As a founding member of Tortoise, Eleventh Dream Day and Brokeback, Douglas Andrew McCombs has remained one of the most consistently distinct and distinguished voices in guitar music for the past three decades.

Never content to rest on his laurels, the Chicago innovator has a busy slate lined up for the fall - with the long-awaited LP release of his debut solo  album under his own name, VMAK

First released on limited-edition CD to critical acclaim in 2022, VMAK

The album title was lifted by the well-traveled McCombs from one of the visas packed into his current passport, the stamp a reminder of how far his music has taken him – literally all over the world. Not since McCombs' solo outlet Brokeback blossomed into a full-fledged rock unit has his singular approach to solo guitar playing been exhibited in such striking detail.

Where VMAK

Together, the trio have an almost telepathic connection, working as one to guide improvised pieces from breezy shuffles to stormy blues rumbles to gorgeous textural drones, drawing from the deep well of American folk traditions while looking towards the future.

Black Duck fall tour dates

Sep. 3 - Chicago, IL - Plantasia @ Garfield Park Conservatory
Sep. 7 - Cleveland, OH - Waterloo Arts Cafe
Sep. 8 - Philadelphia, PA - Jerry’s On Front w/ Basic 
Sep. 9 - Kingston, NY - Tubby’s w/ Ryan Jewell
Sep. 10 - Brooklyn, NY - Union Pool w/ Alan Licht
Sep. 29 - Rock Island, IL - Rozz-Tox
Sep. 30 - Bloomington, IL - Reverberation Vinyl

Tortoise fall tour dates

Oct. 1 - Montreal, QC - Theatre Rialto [tickets]
Oct. 2 - New York City, NY (Brooklyn) - Elsewhere [tickets]
Oct. 3 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall [tickets]
Oct. 4 - Portland, OR - Revolution Hall [tickets]
Oct. 5 - Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom [tickets]

Photo by Mike Boyd

Listen to the album here:






