Doug Stone Celebrates 10 Million Albums Sold Worldwide

Doug Stone, 90's country-hitmaker, was recently awarded a plaque to commemorate 10 million albums sold worldwide, including multiple RIAA gold and platinum certifications. Stone's impressive legacy spans multiple decades consisting of ten studio albums and 33 singles earning eight number one hits and twenty-six charted singles.

Stone debuted in 1990 with the chart-topping single, "I'd Be Better Off (In a Pine Box)," the first release from his self-titled debut album. Both his self-titled album and his 1991 album, "I Thought It Was You," (celebrating its 30th anniversary this year), featuring number one hits such as "A Jukebox With Country Song" and "In a Different light" earned a platinum certification from the RIAA. His 1992 album titled "From the Heart " brought two more number one hits including, "Too Busy Being in Love" and "Why Didn't I Think of That."

"Wow, I knew I had sold some records, but I had no idea that ten million CDs had gone out the door," says Stone. "My life has been a country song with many ups and downs. I am thankful to still be doing what I have always loved doing and that is singing for the fans and bringing my music to the stage. We all lived through a tough year last year and to start 2021 off with this honor is absolutely a great beginning to what is in our future."