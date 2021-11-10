Doss Debuts New Song 'Cherry' Featuring Cecilia Gault

New York vocalist, songwriter and producer Doss debuts a new song, "Cherry" with rising vocalist Cecilia Gault. The track, recorded at Electric Lady Studios, premieres as a Spotify Single in partnership with their Fresh Finds program.

"I knew I wanted to make a serviceable club track with Cecilia and I started writing 'Cherry' with her vocal style in mind, imagining wanting to be really present in a club by yourself, enjoying the moment in your own way," says Doss. "Cecilia and I were totally in sync with that idea and I think that really comes across on the track. It was exciting hearing the song evolve and develop at each stage of the process and I'm excited to share it with everyone."

"Cherry" is Doss' first new music since her wildly acclaimed EP 4 New Hit Songs, out earlier this year via LuckyMe. Doss' first body of work in seven years, the EP features singles "On Your Mind," "Strawberry," "Look" and "Puppy."

In the months since, she's sold-out shows from basement clubs to MoMA PS1, DJed in the middle of Times Square for The Lot Radio and reworked "Enigma" for Lady Gaga's Dawn of Chromatica remix album.

Raised in Texas and based in New York, Doss first appeared in 2014 on the taste-making label Acephalé with an EP that Pitchfork called "an exploration of the pure joy of sensation." Though her personal life has always been a bit of a mystery, the (soft)pretty pink vinyl edition and ongoing series of puppy logos showcase her deep background in design-Doss' signature visual identity, like her music, often evokes the playful maximalism of the early 2000s with equal parts sincerity and humor.

Though known as an underground fixture, Doss has always had major supporters in big-name artists. SOPHIE, in particular, was a frequent collaborator: they toured together in 2018 and teamed up for the legendary unreleased track "New York's Burning Down" and a version of "Whole New World" on the OIL OF EVERY PEARL'S UN-INSIDES NON-STOP REMIX ALBUM. When she played Porter Robinson's festival Secret Sky, he helped her trend on Twitter-no surprise for an artist who, across just a few releases, has won so many admirers for life.

Listen to the new single here: