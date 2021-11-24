Donovan Woods Shares New Single 'I Hope You Change Your Mind'

JUNO Award winning songwriter Donovan Woods has released a new single, "I Hope You Change Your Mind" via End Times Music. Co-written with David Hodges (Maren Morris, Carrie Underwood, Ed Sheeran), the track is such an understated tearjerker that you don't even realize the relationship is over until the last line.

"This song is about that back-end portion of a relationship when everyone knows the score but no one wants to say it," Woods stated. "It's loving someone so much that you're not sure how to be mad at them, so you twist yourself into knots."

The track is the latest in a string of singles, including "Here In Chicago" and "IOWA"(featuring GRAMMY Award winning artist Aoife O'Donovan), along with a deluxe edition release of his acclaimed 2020 album, Without People. Woods heads out on a tour of the EU and UK in January, before a spring tour of Canada (all dates below). Tickets are available here.

Woods has been venturing beyond the singer-songwriter scene where he first cut his teeth. Equally at home in folk and country, he has worked with songwriters such as Tom Douglas, Lori McKenna, Brandy Clark, Ashley Monroe, Femke Weidema, and Ed Robertson (Barenaked Ladies). His featured vocals on Dabin & Nurko's "When This Is Over" veered into anthemic dance pop, and yet Woods still sounded right at home. As an in-demand songwriter, Woods' work has been recorded by the likes of Tim McGraw ("Portland, Maine") and Lady A's Charles Kelley ("Leaving Nashville").

Those collaborations highlighted a growing truth about Woods: as respected as he is as a solo artist, he continues to evolve and work with musicians across disparate genres. As he does so, his own songs have become more dimensional as he digs into new sonic textures.

Tour Dates

01/28 - Belfast, UK @ Cathedral Quarter Arts Festival

01/29 - Dublin, IE @ Liberty Hall

01/30 - Cork, IE @ St. Luke's

02/01 - Birmingham, UK @ St. Paul's Church

02/02 - London, UK @ Barbican Centre

02/03 - Manchester, UK @ Hallé St. Peter's

02/04 - Gateshead, UK @ The Sage, Hall 2

02/05 - Cambridge, UK @ Cambridge Junction

02/07 - London, UK @ London Oslo

02/08 - Utrecht, NL @ Tivolivredenburg Club Nine

02/09 - Copenhagen, DK @ Alice

02/11 - Vienna, AU @ Haus der Musik

02/12 - Graz, AU @ Orpheum

02/14 - Erpe, BE @ EMotia

04/20 - Sarnia, ON @ Imperial Theatre

04/21 - Sarnia, ON @ Imperial Theatre

04/22 - Meaford, ON @ Meaford Hall

04/23 - Huntsville, ON @ Algonquin Theatre

04/28 - Kingston, ON @ Sydenham Church

04/29 - Kitchener, ON @ Centre in the Square

04/30 - London, ON @ London Music Hall

05/04 - Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre

05/05 - Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre

05/08 - Edmonton, AB @ Winspear Centre

05/09 - Calgary, AB @ Jack Singer Concert Hall

05/10 - Saskatoon, SK @ Broadway Theatre

05/11 - Saskatoon, SK @ Broadway Theatre

05/12 - Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings Theatre

05/17 - Ottawa, ON @ National Arts Centre

05/18 - Ottawa, ON @ National Arts Centre

05/19 - Montreal, QC @ L'Astral

05/27 - Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

Watch the new music video here: