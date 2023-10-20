Donovan Woods Returns With New Single 'I'm Around'

Fresh off supporting The Gaslight Anthem throughout middle America, Donovan Woods will return this Friday with his first single of 2023, “I'm Around.”

Woods' deep curiosity about the human condition is why we so clearly hear our own stories in his. The details differ, the characters change, but at their core, Donovan Woods songs are for and about everyone.

Serving a preview of new music to come, Woods continues with the luminous production touches that has defined his recent work. “I'm Around” is deeply personal, and universally relatable. At its surface, it is about a breakup, but with Woods' layered songwriting, there's so much more to it.

“It's about how we sometimes don't stop loving even when we're not in love anymore,” he explains. “I wanted it to be practical and unsentimental, without subtext. (I am useful, if you need me. I don't want to but I will.)”

Co-written with David Hodges (Ed Sheeran, Ben Rector, Carrie Underwood), Woods recorded “I'm Around” with Mike Sonier (Maggie Rogers, Noah Cyrus, Julia Michaels) in Los Angeles earlier this year. “It's a song encompassing nearly everything I'm trying to do with songwriting,” Woods says. “Explaining what the day feels like while giving latent sadness and regret an elegant push out of my mind, into the air.”

Donovan will head back out on the road in the U.S. in Spring 2024 with Drew Holcomb. All dates below.

As an in-demand songwriter whose work has been recorded by the likes of Tim McGraw (“Portland, Maine”) and Lady A's Charles Kelley (“Leaving Nashville”), Woods has been venturing beyond the singer-songwriter scene where he first cut his teeth. Equally at home in folk and country, he has worked with songwriters such as Tom Douglas, Lori McKenna, Brandy Clark, Ashley Monroe, Dustin Christensen, Femke Weidema, Steve Robson, and Ed Robertson (Barenaked Ladies).

Woods' featured vocals on Dabin & Nurko's “When This Is Over” veered into anthemic dance pop, and yet he still sounded right at home. On “IOWA,” Woods found a kindred spirit in Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Aoife O'Donovan for a pastoral meditation on dreaming of a place you know doesn't exist.

Each of these collaborations has highlighted a budding truth about Woods: As respected as he is as a solo artist, he's evolving and upending our expectations of how his music sounds. His songs have grown more dimensional, emboldened by new sonic landscapes, reminding us that classic songwriting transcends genre.

2024 Tour Dates [tickets]:

04/03 - Lexington, KY @ Manchester Music Hall ^

04/04 - Knoxville, TN @ The Mill & Mine ^

04/05 - Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern ^

04/06 - Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore ^

04/09 - Wilmington, NC @ Greenfield Amphitheater ^

04/10 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club ^

04/11 - Fairfield, CT @ The Warehouse at FTC ^

04/12 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom ^

04/14 - Bethlehem, PA @ Musikfest Cafe ^

04/16 - Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Ballroom ^

04/18 - Chicago, IL @ House of Blues ^

04/25 - Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn ^

04/26 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall ^

04/27 - Dallas, TX @ Longhorn Ballroom ^

04/30 - Kansas City, MO @ Knuckleheads Saloon ^

05/04 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Commonwealth ^

05/06 - Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall ^

05/07- Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theater ^

05/09 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore ^

05/11 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theater ^

05/12 - Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up Tavern ^

05/14 - Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theater ^

^ w/ Drew Holcomb