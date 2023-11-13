Don McLean Releases Remastered 'Jerusalem'

Friday, November 13, legendary singer-songwriter Don McLean released a remastered version of his iconic song "Jerusalem." This timeless track is now available for streaming and download on various platforms, with all proceeds generously earmarked for the American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee (@JDC) during these challenging times.

McLean, known for his award-winning hits like "American Pie" and "Vincent," shared his personal connection to the song "Jerusalem": "I believe in the power of Jerusalem. There is an unknown force of some kind which I personally experienced in that region. This caused me to write the song ‘Jerusalem’ many years ago. I really hope that hearing this will bring some tiny bit of peace to this region."

Don McLean continues his philanthropic efforts by donating all proceeds to the American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee (JDC). Learn more about JDC and their impactful work by visiting their official properties.

In addition to the remastered release of "Jerusalem," Don McLean recently delighted fans with his latest Christmas album, "Christmas Memories: Remixed & Remastered," released on October 27, 2023. This festive collection features twelve tracks, including classics like "Blue Christmas," "Silent Night," and "White Christmas." Autographed copies of the album are available on vinyl and CD at DonMcLean.com.

Don McLean's upcoming tour dates include:

- Fri, Nov 17 - Minneapolis, Minn. / Dakota

- Sat, Dec 02 - Honolulu, Hawaii / Blue Note Hawaii

- Sun, Dec 03 - Honolulu, Hawaii / Blue Note Hawaii

- Mar. 14-21, 2024 - Miami, Fla. / 70s Rock and Romance Cruise

- Sat, Jul 13, 2024 - Corpus Christi, Fla. / American Bank Center Selena Auditorium

Don McLean, a GRAMMY Award honoree and Songwriters Hall of Fame member, has had an illustrious career spanning over five decades. His timeless hit "American Pie" has left an indelible mark on music history, earning him recognition and accolades from around the world. McLean's dedication to preserving musical heritage was recently celebrated with his induction into the Music City Walk of Fame.

For more information about Don McLean and his ongoing musical journey, please visit donmclean.com.

About Don McLean:

Don McLean is a GRAMMY Award honoree, a Songwriter Hall of Fame member, and a BBC Lifetime Achievement Award recipient. His smash hit “American Pie” resides in the Library of Congress National Recording Registry and was named a Top 5 song of the 20th Century by the Recording Industry of America (RIAA). A New York native, Don McLean is one of the most revered and respected songwriters in American history.

After paying his dues in the New York club scene in the late 1960s, he went on to score mega-hits like “Vincent (Starry, Starry Night),” “Castles in the Air” and many more. His catalog of songs has been recorded by Madonna, Garth Brooks, Josh Groban, Drake, “Weird Al” Yankovic, and countless others.

In 2015, McLean’s handwritten manuscript of the lyrics to “American Pie” was auctioned by Christies, selling for just over $1.2 Million. 2019 honored Don with a star on the Las Vegas Walkway of Stars and his song “And I Love You So” was the theme for Prince Harry and Megan Markle’s wedding. Don landed a new recording contract with Time Life in 2020, with whom he released a catalog of recordings, as well as a new album Still Playin’ Favorites.

In 2021, Don’s “American Pie” was featured in the Avengers’ Black Widow and the Tom Hanks movie Finch. McLean received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, celebrated the 50th anniversary of “American Pie,” and recorded a version of the song with a cappella group Home Free. In 2022, McLean received six Telly Awards for his collaboration with international heavyweight Tyson Fury, released American Pie: A Fable children’s book, and was inducted into the Musicians Hall of Fame.

Now in 2023, the Telly award-winning documentary The Day The Music Died was released on DVD and Blu-Ray. In unexpected news, President Yoon of South Korea sang “American Pie” for an elated audience of White House guests in Washington D.C. McLean was inducted into the Music City Walk of Fame during a public ceremony along with Darius Rucker, Joe Galante, and Duane Eddy in Nashville, Tennessee.