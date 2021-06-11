Don Diablo Teams Up With Ty Dolla $ign on Charity Single 'Too Much To Ask'

Don Diablo has teamed up with Ty Dolla Sign for brand-new single 'Too Much To Ask'. Released in collaboration with non-profit organisation Justdiggit and their partner United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) for the launch of their #STREAMTOREGREEN initiative, in time for World Environment Day, every stream for Don and Ty's latest offering will be a crucial step towards combatting climate change.



'Too Much To Ask' is a call to action from two of the world's leading artists, to help raise awareness amongst fans to come together to help protect Mother Earth. When all it takes to help make a difference is to listen to music, Don and Ty pose the question - is that really too much to ask?



Don Diablo and Justdiggit launch their innovative #STREAMTOREGREEN initiative with this first single, which will see him donate the income from streams of 'Too Much To Ask' to aid the organisation's amazing environmental work. A brilliantly simple yet highly impactful concept, with every play bringing a bigger donation that will help towards regreening the planet, Don and Justdiggit demonstrate how music really can help make the world a better place.



On 4th June 2021, Don Diablo spoke at the Virtual Launch Gala welcoming the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration. Comprising of inspiring messages from world leaders, activists and celebrities including Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan, Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel, and a welcome message fromHis Holiness Pope Francis, Don introduced the Justdiggit initiative as well as giving the world premiere of 'Too Much To Ask'.



Having identified that 37% of the world's climate problem can be resolved by restoring land with the help of nature-based solutions, Justdiggit aim to inspire and educate smallholder farmers with simple techniques that will enable them to regreen their land. The presence of vegetation has been proven to have a cooling effect on the regional and even global climate. For every 25 streams of 'Too Much To Ask', the #STREAMTOREGREEN campaign will enable Justdiggit to regreen 1 square metre of land, making vital advances in the fight to tackle climate change.



The United Nations have declared the next decade as 'The Decade on Ecosystem Restoration'. Scientists around the globe agree on the fact that the next decade is absolutely crucial. In the next ten years we have to make the transition to a sustainable way of living. People need to be aware of the urgency - taking time to debate is a luxury we can't afford. We need to act now. Justdiggit is an official partner of the decade and together they want to inspire and activate 350 million small hold farmers across Africa to restore their own land in the coming ten years.



Speaking about the initiative Tim Christopherson, UNEP Coordinator of the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration said "During the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration, it will be World Environment Day every day for the next 10 years. By bringing back nature from the peaks of mountains to the depths of the sea. But it also includes the many small actions everyone can take, every day: growing trees, regreening our cities, rewilding our gardens or cleaning up trash alongside rivers and coasts. Is it too much to ask? By listening to our favorite music, we can get inspired to regreen mother nature with #GenerationRestoration."

