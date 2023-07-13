Dominique Fils-Aimé Shares Vibrant 'Feeling Like A Plant'

Dominique Fils-Aimé's new album will be released on September 22,

By: Jul. 13, 2023

Dominique Fils-Aimé Shares Vibrant 'Feeling Like A Plant'

Following a breath-taking performance at the  Montreal International Jazz Festival's closing night alongside The Brooks, Dominique Fils-Aimé today shares “Feeling Like A Plant”.

It is the latest single to be taken from the JUNO Award winning artist’s forthcoming album Our Roots Run Deep. which is set for release on September 22 via Ensoul Records. 

“Feeling Like A Plant” cracks open with a raw burst of energy, like the freshness of a new life. In this single, drums and a low cello drone are Dominique Fils-Aimé’s only accompaniment. Vocal patterns come together and glow with warmth and vibrance—a vigorous reverberation.

The song expands with subtle, sometimes dramatic melodic layers that shoot off into open spaces. These layers find room to grow, with a spirit of determination reinvigorated by the beat.

“Feeling Like a Plant” follows the singles “My Mind At Ease” and “Cheers To New Beginnings,”  taken from Our Roots Runs Deep the first of a new triptych series from Dominique. Her award-winning trilogy of Nameless, Stay Tuned! and Three Little Words conceptualized the history of African American music. The approach for this forthcoming album and trilogy is more personal. It sees Dominique look inwards, reflecting on her own emotional and spiritual landscape -her roots.

Speaking on Our Roots Run Deep Dominique says, “While the goal remains a quest for universal connection through musical frequencies, this internal journey quickly brought me to the importance of my roots.

It sparked a desire to shed light on our intergenerational treasures rather than intergenerational trauma, using these treasures to address and heal trauma. By being more open and vulnerable, I hope to lead by example and contribute to the dismantling of taboos surrounding mental health, taboos that are all still very present today, especially in BIPOC communities.”

Dominique’s 2018 debut Nameless is now the audiophile’s reference recording across the globe. Stay Tuned! won the 2020 JUNO Award for Vocal Jazz Album of the Year as well as the Félix prize for Best Jazz Album at the 2019 ADISQ Gala, was shortlisted for the Polaris Music Prize and featured among the 19 best Canadian albums of 2019 by CBC.

Dominique was also nominated that same year as Radio-Canada's 2019-2020 “Revelation in Jazz”.  The final chapter of the trilogy. Three Little Words, made the Polaris Short List, and claimed the #1 spot for best-selling album in Quebec and #2 in Canada.

Photo Credit: Nans Clastrier



