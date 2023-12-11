Dominique Fils-Aimé Announces NYC And LA Shows

In celebration of her acclaimed latest record Our Roots Run Deep (out now via Ensoul Records), JUNO-winning singer Dominique Fils-Aimé will be playing a pair of headlining US shows in early 2024. The first comes on January 11 at New York City's Le Poisson Rouge and the second will be on February 15 at the Raymond Kabbaz Theatre in Los Angeles.

Known for her powerful, flexible, and evocative vocal range, these shows are a unique chance for American audiences to catch a vanguard voice in contemporary vocal jazz music. Tickets and more information are available here for her show at Le Poisson Rouge, and here for the Raymond Kabbaz Theatre performance.

Recorded and mixed at Opus Studios in Dolby Atmos Surround Sound by producer Jacques Roy, Our Roots Run Deep is an album that rewards being played from start to finish and deep listening.

Flowing leisurely, falling dramatically and shaping the environment, songs move in organic sequence; each one feels like stepping foot into a new habitat. For Dominique, nature acts as an anchor, a source of inspiration that provides her with metaphors to express the unique but interconnected journey of a human being.

Throughout, Dominique provides an enveloping spaciousness in her work by creating her own musical language. She layers a variety of catchy, wordless vocal licks that feel like mantras or prayers—repeating, soothing the nervous system, and distinguishing her sound. These patterns don't have any literary definitions attached to them, so they escape the clutches of our verbal minds. The result is a sonic space where the listener can feel and dream alongside innovative melodic structures.

Dominique's 2018 debut Nameless is now the audiophile's reference recording across the globe. Stay Tuned! won the 2020 JUNO Award for Vocal Jazz Album of the Year as well as the Félix prize for Best Jazz Album at the 2019 ADISQ Gala, was shortlisted for the Polaris Music Prize and featured among the 19 best Canadian albums of 2019 by CBC.

Dominique was also nominated that same year as Radio-Canada's 2019-2020 “Revelation in Jazz”. The final chapter of the trilogy. Three Little Words, made the Polaris Short List, and claimed the #1 spot for best-selling album in Quebec and #2 in Canada. Watch Dominique discuss the making of her first trilogy in a video feature with SoundStage Network here.

Upcoming US Tour Dates

Jan 11 - New York, NY @ Le Poisson Rouge

Feb 15 - Los Angeles, CA @ Raymond Kabbaz Theatre

Photo Credit: Jetro Emilcar