Dominican Artist El Alfa El Jefe Tops List of Nominees for Premios Tu Música Urbano 2022

Acclaimed by the island of enchantment, El Alfa, the boss, returns to Premios Tu Música Urbano 2022. The Dominican artist tops the list of nominations.

El Alfa, one of the great exponents of the urban genre, heads the list of nominees for the third edition of Premios Tu Música Urbano 2022, the most important award gala of the urban genre that recognizes the excellence and talent of the greatest reggaeton artists. The event will take place in Puerto Rico. With a year full of successes and a new album, El Alfa, is acclaimed in Puerto Rico. This time, he leads the list with seven nominations for the 2022 Urban Music Awards gala in the following categories:

-Top Urban Tropical Artist

- Top Dembow Artist

- Top Urban Tropical Song for "Fulanito"

- Top Dembow song for "Curaçao", "El tonton tonton", "Pakata," and "La mama de la mama".

"I am very grateful to return to these awards and that a Dominican has so many nominations. This is an honor for me, thank you very much, Puerto Rico," El Alpha stated.

The third Premios Tu Música Urbano Awards will take place on Thursday, June 23, 2022 at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico in San Juan. They will be broadcast live for the first time on Telemundo screens.