Domi & JD Beck's Debut Album “Not Tight” is Out Now Featuring Anderson .Paak, Snoop Dogg, Busta Rhymes, Herbie Hancock and More

DOMi & JD BECK have released their highly anticipated debut album NOT TiGHT, which is out now on Anderson .Paak's new label APEs in partnership with Blue Note Records. The duo-keyboardist DOMi Louna and drummer JD Beck-are joined on the album by a line-up of special guests which includes .Paak, Snoop Dogg, Busta Rhymes, Herbie Hancock, Thundercat, Mac DeMarco, and Kurt Rosenwinkel. NOT TiGHT is available now digitally and on CD, with a vinyl release to follow on November 11.

Following their sold-out shows at the Blue Note Jazz Festival in NYC last month, DOMi & JD BECK will be performing at the Napa Valley festival this weekend. Last week the band made their TV debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live! with an incredible performance of "TAKE A CHANCE" featuring .Paak. Watch them perform "WHATUP" live at VEVO, and don't miss the unforgettable official videos for "TAKE CHANCE" and "SMiLE."

The track listing for NOT TiGHT is as follows:

1. LOUNA'S iNTRO

2. WHATUP

3. SMiLE

4. BOWLiNG (feat. Thundercat)

5. NOT TiGHT

6. TWO SHRiMPS (feat. Mac DeMarco)

7. U DON'T HAVE TO ROB ME

8. MOON (feat. Herbie Hancock)

9. DUKE

10. TAKE A CHANCE (feat. Anderson .Paak)

11. SPACE MOUNTAiN

12. PiLOT (feat. Snoop Dogg, Busta Rhymes, Anderson .Paak)

13. WHOA (feat. Kurt Rosenwinkel)

14. SNiFF

15. THANK U