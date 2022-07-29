Domi & JD Beck's Debut Album “Not Tight” is Out Now Featuring Anderson .Paak, Snoop Dogg, Busta Rhymes, Herbie Hancock and More
NOT TiGHT is available now digitally and on CD, with a vinyl release to follow on November 11.
DOMi & JD BECK have released their highly anticipated debut album NOT TiGHT, which is out now on Anderson .Paak's new label APEs in partnership with Blue Note Records. The duo-keyboardist DOMi Louna and drummer JD Beck-are joined on the album by a line-up of special guests which includes .Paak, Snoop Dogg, Busta Rhymes, Herbie Hancock, Thundercat, Mac DeMarco, and Kurt Rosenwinkel. NOT TiGHT is available now digitally and on CD, with a vinyl release to follow on November 11.
Following their sold-out shows at the Blue Note Jazz Festival in NYC last month, DOMi & JD BECK will be performing at the Napa Valley festival this weekend. Last week the band made their TV debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live! with an incredible performance of "TAKE A CHANCE" featuring .Paak. Watch them perform "WHATUP" live at VEVO, and don't miss the unforgettable official videos for "TAKE CHANCE" and "SMiLE."
The track listing for NOT TiGHT is as follows:
1. LOUNA'S iNTRO
2. WHATUP
3. SMiLE
4. BOWLiNG (feat. Thundercat)
5. NOT TiGHT
6. TWO SHRiMPS (feat. Mac DeMarco)
7. U DON'T HAVE TO ROB ME
8. MOON (feat. Herbie Hancock)
9. DUKE
10. TAKE A CHANCE (feat. Anderson .Paak)
11. SPACE MOUNTAiN
12. PiLOT (feat. Snoop Dogg, Busta Rhymes, Anderson .Paak)
13. WHOA (feat. Kurt Rosenwinkel)
14. SNiFF
15. THANK U