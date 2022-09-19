Dom Dolla Reveals Tour Dates & Brooklyn Mirage Set

Global sensation Dom Dolla has announced a mammoth tour of North America across the final four months of 2022.

Festival highlights include CRSSD Festival (September 24), Day To Night Festival (Oct 15) and EDC Orlando (Nov 12). Dom also headlines a number of impressive venues across the country including Club Space in Miami (Sept 30) and The Shrine in Los Angeles (Oct 7).

Dolla has also premiered an epic live video for his memorable, sold-out show at Brooklyn Mirage. Laden with jaw-dropping drone footage, the 2.5-hour set recording is a stunning audiovisual spectacle that simply can't be missed.

The live video captures several unique moments including unreleased Dom Dolla IDs and drone footage of cars drifting on the streets of Brooklyn coinciding with an unreleased Dom Dolla 'Pump The Breaks' edit. Dom also stopped his show mid-set to check on a fan during a medical emergency, a moment which has been widely reshared online, going viral on Tiktok. Within 48 hours, the live set was trending as the #1 'most heard set on 1001 Tracklist.

Dom Dolla's July single, 'Miracle Maker' feat. Clementine Douglas, was the most played festival track of the summer and reached #1 on the UK club chart, #1 on the US DECC Chart, #1 Most played on 1001 Tracklists, and has been supported by Solomun, Patrick Topping, MK, John Summit, Claptone & Tiesto.

It follows on from hit single 'Miracle Maker', a euphoric and hard-hitting cut that has already amassed 6 million Spotify streams and has been supported by the likes of John Summit, MK, and Chris Lorenzo. He also sold out debut headline shows at Red Rocks Amphitheatre, performed at Coachella's iconic Sahara Tent, closed Coachella's Do-Lab stage, and mainstage at EDC Las Vegas, across what has been an epic year.

Pre-pandemic, Dom was named 'Future Star' by BBC Radio 1 tastemaker Pete Tong. Now with over half a billion catalog streams, ARIA award-winning, 2x Platinum & 2x Gold Certified Singles, and Beatport 1, the hype continues to elevate.

Watch their Brooklyn Mirage set here:

North America Tour Dates

Sep 9 - Marquee Nightclub Las Vegas, NV

Sep 10 - The Concourse Project Austin, TX

Sep 16 - Radius Chicago, IL

Sep 17 - Big Night Live Boston, MA

Sep 18 - Imagine Music Festival Atlanta, GA

Sep 23 - Showbox SODO Seattle, WA

Sep 24 - CRSSD Festival San Diego, CA

Sep 25 - Marquee Dayclub Las Vegas, NV

Sep 30 - Club Space Terrace Miami, FL

Oct 7 - Shrine Expo Hall Los Angeles, CA

Oct 9 - Gold Rush Festival Phoenix, AZ

Oct 14 - EchoStage Washington, DC

Oct 15 - Day To Night Festival San Francisco, CA

Nov 11 - HISTORY Toronto, ON

Nov 12 - EDC Orlando Orlando, FL

Dec 9 - Elektricity Pontiac, MI

Dec 10 - Marquee Nightclub New York City, NY

Dec 13-17 - Holy Ship! Wrecked Tulum, MX