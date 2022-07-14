Dom Dolla Drops New Single 'Miracle Maker'

DOM DOLLA is experiencing a meteoric rise. His signature style of house music is connecting with global audiences and he's recognised as one of the most exciting producers in electronic music. Fresh off the back of a career-defining run of shows across Australia, North America, United Kingdom & Europe, Dom returns with new single 'Miracle Maker', out now via Three Six Zero Recordings.

Euphoric and hard-hitting, 'Miracle Maker' balances a nod to nostalgia with its celebration of the present. It is unashamedly anthemic. The track is built around a life-affirming synth line and hair-raising vocal courtesy of Clementine Douglas. The song has been tried and tested as a mainstage moment, the combination of authentic 90's rave energy and unapologetic bravado lighting up dancefloors.

The anticipation for 'Miracle Maker' is undeniable and the excitement among Dom's peers is real. The track received peak set support from John Summit, MK opening his Ibiza residency, Chris Lorenzo while b2b with AC Slater mainstage EDC, Dombresky at So Track Boa in Brazil, and Grimes (who has already defined the track as a Christmas Miracle). Dom's social media pages are bombarded with requests, and industry trainspotters Billboard Dance, Mixmag, Dancing Astronaut, EDM.com and We Rave You ID'ing Miracle Maker in post-event reviews.

"I decided I wanted to try my hand and write a timeless rave record that not only made listeners nostalgic for the past but excited about the celebrations we all have to come"

Dom Dolla on 'Miracle Maker'

Pre-pandemic, Dom was named by BBC Radio 1 Pete Tong's Future Star, Now with over half-a-BILLION catalog streams, ARIA award-winning, 2x Platinum & 2x Gold Certified Singles, and Beatport 1, the hype continues to elevate. Dom now embarks on his biggest European summer including a return to Tomorrowland, Creamfields debut, and Ibiza with sets at Amnesia, Elrow & Pacha.

Fittingly, 'Miracle Maker' arrives amidst Dom's biggest year to date. April 2022 saw sell-out headline shows across Australia with over 30,000 tickets sold. In North America, he sold out debut headline shows at Red Rocks Amphitheatre and Brooklyn Mirage in New York, performed at Coachella's iconic Sahara Tent, closed Coachella's Do-Lab stage, and performed two sets at EDCLV including to 90,000 fans on the kineticFIELDS mainstage.

