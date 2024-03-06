Dolly Parton to Release GOOD LOOKIN' COOKIN' Book With Rachel Parton George

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Hey, good lookin'—what ya got cookin'?”

This is what Dolly Parton sings to her sister Rachel Parton George whenever she walks into her kitchen. It's what you do when a love for good music and good food runs in the family.

In Good Lookin' Cookin' – out September 17, 2024 – Dolly and Rachel share tips for hosting events all year long, including twelve multi-course menus of cherished recipes for New Year's Day, Easter, Mother's Day, Thanksgiving, Christmas, and more. You'll learn how much butter or whipped cream goes into a “Dolly Dollop,” what condiment is almost always on the table at Parton family meals, and what special dish Rachel makes at Dolly's request every year for her birthday.

Recipes include American classics such as Country Ham and Biscuits, Barbecue Spare Ribs, Family Favorite Meatloaf, Slaw of Many Colors, Watermelon Fruit Salad, Mac and Cheese, and Strawberry Shortcake.

"I love good cooking, but not as much as I love my sister Rachel. So, getting to combine the two was a joy beyond belief for me. I do believe you're going to love all these great recipes, and I think you're gonna have as much fun reading these stories and things that we put together for you as we did. I can't wait to get this book in your hands, and for you to get this food on your table," Dolly Parton says.

“This book has always been a dream of mine. Cooking with my sister Dolly, looking through favorite recipes and recalling stories has been great fun. Through the years, we've washed many dishes, cleaned up plenty of spills and shared a lot of laughter. And somehow, we always manage to end up with good lookin' cookin'! Everyone knows Dolly as a great singer-songwriter – and she is – but she's also very creative in the kitchen. I'm so excited to share this book with you so you can experience that yourself,” says Rachel Parton George.

Filled with more than 80 delicious dishes as well as photographs of Dolly and Rachel cooking and hosting all year long, Good Lookin' Cookin' is a treasured cookbook that will make you feel like part of the Parton family. With their trademark warmth and sisterly love, Dolly and Rachel remind you that cooking doesn't need to be serious—it should be fun! And always good lookin'!

Pre-order Good Lookin' Cookin' HERE,

Good Lookin' Cookin' will also be available as an audiobook from Penguin Random House Audio, read by Dolly Parton and Rachel Parton George

About Dolly Parton

DOLLY PARTON is the most honored and revered female singer-songwriter of all time. She has garnered 11 Grammy Awards and over 50 nominations, including the Lifetime Achievement Award. Achieving 27 Recording Industry Association of America gold, platinum, and multi-platinum awards and certifications, she has had 26 songs reach the top of the Billboard country charts, a record for a female artist. Parton is a member of the coveted Country Music Hall of Fame, as well as the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

To date, she has donated more than 222 million books to children globally with her Imagination Library. With James Patterson, she co-authored the #1 New York Times bestseller Run Rose Run. She has also released the bestselling coffee table books Songteller and Behind the Seams. In 2023, her album Rockstar debuted at #1 on six Billboard charts, the biggest first-week sales debut of her seven-decade career.

About Rachel Parton George

RACHEL PARTON GEORGE is a star in her family's kitchens—her sister Dolly will be the first to say so. The youngest of twelve children born into what proved to be a musical family from East Tennessee, she followed her siblings who—like Dolly—found their ways onto concert stages far and wide. In her teens she began performing as part of her family's musical group and became a songwriter in her own right.

Other entertainment opportunities followed, including a starring role in the TV comedy 9 to 5, reprising her sister's role from the movie of the same name. Retiring from performing to fulfill her desire to have and raise a family, Rachel is an essential member of her sister's team, serving in an executive role that supplements various endeavors. An avid cook and self-professed collector of recipes and cookbooks, Rachel makes her home in Franklin, Tennessee.

MAURICE MINER is a freelance media and marketing consultant and services provider based in Nashville, Tennessee. He has spent much of his country music career helping music artists connect with the public and share their stories. After an award-winning start as a radio journalist, Maurice's writing brought him success working in syndicated radio, at a major record label, and with various artists and music leaders.

As an interviewer, he's spent time with such varied talents as Alan Jackson, Bonnie Raitt, Carrie Underwood, Garth Brooks, Jimmy Buffett, Kenny Chesney, Miranda Lambert, Loretta Lynn, Reba McEntire, Rod Stewart, Trisha Yearwood, and Willie Nelson. He currently serves in the role of Artist and Industry Relations for Brooks' Sevens Radio Network, is a Leadership Music alum, and a member of the Country Music Association.