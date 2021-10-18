Dolly Parton to Perform at Susan G. Koman Breast Cancer Foundation Fundraiser

On Sunday, October 24th, Dolly Parton will be closing the Kiss Breast Cancer Goodbye event with a special acoustic performance with her long time musical director and producer Kent Wells on guitar, to help raise money and awareness for the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation.

The Kiss Breast Cancer Goodbye event will be taking place at the Country Music Hall of Fame CMA Theater. The intimate one-hour performance will highlight the international superstar's career singing all her biggest hits with anecdotes we all come to expect and love.

"I am thrilled to be performing some of my greatest hits with my friend Kent for such a worthy cause,' says Dolly Parton. "Breast cancer has touched every single one of us in some capacity, so I am thankful for Donna Wells asking me to be part of this event. I hope we can raise some good money and help fight this horrible disease, so bring your checkbooks," elaborates Dolly.

Tickets for the event can be purchased here, with prices ranging from $165 to $1,100 per ticket.

Other music guests will include Dennis Quaid, Collin Raye, Linda Davis, Artimus Pyle, and Nelson with special guests Todd and Julie Chrisley.