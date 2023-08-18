Dolly Parton Releases Her Rendition of Rock Classic 'Let It Be' Off Her Album 'Rockstar'

Beloved global icon and Rock n’ Roll Hall of Fame inductee, Dolly Parton, has released the next track off her upcoming Rockstar album (Nov. 17) – “Let It Be” out now.

Parton was joined by fellow musical titans Paul McCartney (vocals/piano), Ringo Starr (drums), Peter Frampton (guitar) and Mick Fleetwood (additional percussion) to create the emotively impactful rendition of this classic Beatles hit.

As one of the year’s most-anticipated album releases, Rockstar features Parton taking on some of the most adored songs in Rock n’ Roll history.

She has already released two songs from the album – the new, original song she wrote with producer Kent Wells “Bygones (feat. Rob Halford)” which reached No.1 on the Billboard Rock Digital Songs chart and “Magic Man (Carl Version) (feat. Ann Wilson)” as well as her original song, “World on Fire,” which also reached the No.1 Billboard Rock Digital Songs chart the month of its release.

Fans can pre-order an array of Rockstar vinyl and CD box sets via Parton’s website.

ABOUT DOLLY PARTON:

Dolly Parton is the most honored and revered female country singer-songwriter of all time and was recently inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Achieving 27 RIAA-certified gold, platinum, and multi-platinum awards, she has had 26 songs reach #1 on the Billboard country charts, a record for a female artist.

Parton is the first artist to have topped the Billboard's Adult Contemporary, Christian AC Songs, Hot Country Songs, Christian Airplay, Country Airplay and Dance/Mix Show Airplay radio charts. Parton became the first country artist honored as Grammy MusiCares Person of the Year given out by NARAS. She has 48 career Top 10 country albums, a record for any artist, and 110 career-charted singles over the past 50+ years.

In 2014 the RIAA recognized her impact on recorded music with a plaque commemorating more than 100 million units sold worldwide. She has garnered eleven Grammy Awards and 51 nominations, including the Lifetime Achievement Award, 10 Country Music Association Awards, including Entertainer of the Year; five Academy of Country Music Awards, also including a nod for Entertainer of the Year; four People's Choice Awards; and three American Music Awards. In 1999, Parton was inducted as a member of the coveted Country Music Hall of Fame.

In 2020, she released the Christmas album “A Holly Dolly Christmas” which went #1 on the Billboard Country and Holiday charts, as well released the bestselling coffee table book “Songteller: My Life in Lyrics.”

In 2021, she won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Television Movie for the film “Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square” and in December 2022, she released on NBC an all-new original holiday movie called “Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas” with her starring as well as producing; it was the most watched film of that year and the two years prior.

To date, Parton has donated over 215 million books to children around the world with her Imagination Library. Her children's book, Coat of Many Colors, was dedicated to the Library of Congress to honor the Imagination Library's 100 millionth book donation. In March of 2022, Parton released the book Run Rose Run which she co-authored with James Patterson which sat at # 1 on the New York Times Bestseller's List for 5 weeks, a record for this decade.

She also released an accompanying album of the same name with original songs inspired by the book which reached #1 on three charts simultaneously --- Country, Americana/Folk and Bluegrass Albums. From her “Coat of Many Colors” while working “9 to 5,” no dream is too big and no mountain too high for the country girl who turned the world into her stage.

Photo Credit is Butterfly Records and photographer is Vijat Mohindra