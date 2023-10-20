Dolly Parton & Miley Cyrus Release 'Wrecking Ball' Duet From 'ROCKSTAR' Album

Beloved icon, Dolly Parton, has released the latest track from her upcoming Rockstar album (November 17th) - a powerful duet of "Wrecking Ball" with her fairy goddaughter, Miley Cyrus. The dynamic pair first performed the track on Miley's New Year’s Eve Party which aired live on NBC.

"When I heard 'Wrecking Ball' I almost wept in my car. When it started into the chorus it hit me like a wrecking ball! I thought how great can a song be and how great can Miley Cyrus be? I thought, I have to have that song on my rock album and I have to have Miley sing it with me! I love it and I hope you do," said Dolly Parton.

Parton's Rockstar album is one of the most highly anticipated projects of 2023. The album has already produced chart-topping hits including the original song "Bygones (feat. Rob Halford)" which reached No. 1 on the Billboard Rock Digital Songs chart and Parton's original song, "World on Fire," which also reached the No. 1 Billboard Rock Digital Songs chart the month of its release.

Also, recently released was the classic "Let It Be" - including a roster of Rock legends -- Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Peter Frampton and Mick Fleetwood as well as “What’s Up? (feat. Linda Perry)” featuring Linda Perry. Dolly is set to perform the Halftime Show Live at the Dallas Cowboys’ Thanksgiving Day game against the Washington Commanders.

Earlier this week, Parton also released her latest book, Behind the Seams: My Life in Rhinestones, which is available now. The stunningly photographed book spotlights the living legend's most iconic looks from the 1960s to now. Fans will get to learn the stories behind Parton's lifelong passion for fashion and her unwavering confidence that has defied convention and won the hearts of folks from around the world. The book is the second in a three-part series, the first being 2020's bestselling Songteller: My Life in Lyrics.

Fans can pre-order an array of Rockstar vinyl and CD box sets via Parton's website.

About Dolly Parton:

Dolly Parton is the most honored and revered female country singer-songwriter of all time and was recently inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Achieving 27 RIAA-certified gold, platinum, and multi-platinum awards, she has had 26 songs reach #1 on the Billboard country charts, a record for a female artist.

Parton is the first artist to have topped the Billboard's Adult Contemporary, Christian AC Songs, Hot Country Songs, Christian Airplay, Rock Digital Songs, Country Airplay and Dance/Mix Show Airplay radio charts. Parton became the first country artist honored as Grammy MusiCares Person of the Year given out by NARAS. She has 48 career Top 10 country albums, a record for any artist, and 110 career-charted singles over the past 50+ years.

On October 17th she released her second coffee table book in a trilogy called “Behind The Seams: My Life in Rhinestones” and on November 17th her highly anticipated 30-song rock album, “Rockstar.”

In 2014 the RIAA recognized her impact on recorded music with a plaque commemorating more than 100 million units sold worldwide. She has garnered eleven Grammy Awards and 51 nominations, including the Lifetime Achievement Award, 10 Country Music Association Awards, including Entertainer of the Year; five Academy of Country Music Awards, also including a nod for Entertainer of the Year; four People's Choice Awards; and three American Music Awards. In 1999, Parton was inducted as a member of the coveted Country Music Hall of Fame.

In 2020, she released the Christmas album “A Holly Dolly Christmas” which went #1 on the Billboard Country and Holiday charts, as well released the bestselling coffee table book “Songteller: My Life in Lyrics.” In 2021, she won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Television Movie for the film “Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square” and in December 2022, she released on NBC an all-new original holiday movie called “Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas” with her starring as well as producing; it was the most watched film of that year and the two years prior.

To date, Parton has donated over 218 million books to children around the world with her Imagination Library. Her children's book, Coat of Many Colors, was dedicated to the Library of Congress to honor the Imagination Library's 100 millionth book donation. In March of 2022, Parton released the book Run Rose Run which she co-authored with James Patterson which sat at # 1 on the New York Times Bestseller's List for 5 weeks, a record for this decade.

She also released an accompanying album of the same name with original songs inspired by the book which reached #1 on three charts simultaneously --- Country, Americana/Folk and Bluegrass Albums. From her “Coat of Many Colors” while working “9 to 5,” no dream is too big and no mountain too high for the country girl who turned the world into her stage.