Doll Skin Share New Album 'Love Is Dead And We Killed Her'
Doll Skin's new album Love Is Dead And We Killed Her is out now via Hopeless Records. Fans can download or stream the record here: smarturl.it/lidawkh
The album was recorded with Mike Green and Will McCoy. Prior to its release, the band shared three singles: "Mark My Words", "Empty House", and "Outta My Mind".
Doll Skin is a powerful breath of fresh air. The band is composed of four, incredibly talented, badass, multi-colored hair females all under the age of twenty-two. Meghan, Nicole, Sydney and Alex are working towards GIRL DOMINATION.
Speaking on the new album, Doll Skin explain, "This album was written about traumatic or extraordinary events that have impacted us as humans and wanted to share those emotions with people who can relate. We want to be vocal for those who may feel like they don't have a voice. Lots of these songs tackled issues that upset us and we want to put out a message that we feel matters and to have a point behind all of our songs."
Doll Skin is currently on tour with New Found Glory, Real Friends and The Early November. They will tour the UK this summer with Trash Boat. A full list of upcoming dates are below. Tickets are available here: www.dollskinband.com
Upcoming U.S. Tour Dates
06/29 - Berkeley, CA @ The UC Theatre
06/30 - Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues
07/02 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco Theater
07/03 - San Diego, CA @ House of Blues
07/05 - Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues
07/06 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
07/08 - Dallas, TX @- Gas Monkey Live!
07/09 - Austin, TX @ Emo's Austin
07/10 - Houston, TX @ House of Blues
07/11 - New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues
07/13 - Lake Buena Vista, FL @ House of Blues
07/14 - Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live
Upcoming Europe Tour Dates
09/01 - Zurich, Switzerland @ Jugendkulturhaus Dynamo
09/02 - Wien, Austria @ arena wien - verein forum
09/03 - Munchen, Germany @ Feierwerk e.V.
09/05 - Berlin, Germany @ Cassiopeia
09/06 - Leipzig-thekla, Germany @ Naumann's
09/07 - Hamburg, Germany @ Herdcrash
09/08 - Koln, Germany @ MTC Club
09/09 - Harrlem, Netherlands @ Patronaat
09/10 - Antwerpen - Merksem, Belgium @ Kavka Oudaan
Upcoming UK Tour Dates
09/12 - Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute
09/13 - London, UK @ O2 Academy Islington
09/14 - Leeds, UK @ Stylus
09/15 - Glasgow, UK @ G2
Doll Skin formed in 2013 in Phoenix, AZ. They have performed on the Vans Warped Tour and have toured with the likes of The Dead Kennedy's, Creeper, Flogging Molly, Lacey Sturm and more.