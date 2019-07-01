Doll Skin Share New Album 'Love Is Dead And We Killed Her'

Doll Skin's new album Love Is Dead And We Killed Her is out now via Hopeless Records. Fans can download or stream the record here: smarturl.it/lidawkh

The album was recorded with Mike Green and Will McCoy. Prior to its release, the band shared three singles: "Mark My Words", "Empty House", and "Outta My Mind".

Doll Skin is a powerful breath of fresh air. The band is composed of four, incredibly talented, badass, multi-colored hair females all under the age of twenty-two. Meghan, Nicole, Sydney and Alex are working towards GIRL DOMINATION.

Speaking on the new album, Doll Skin explain, "This album was written about traumatic or extraordinary events that have impacted us as humans and wanted to share those emotions with people who can relate. We want to be vocal for those who may feel like they don't have a voice. Lots of these songs tackled issues that upset us and we want to put out a message that we feel matters and to have a point behind all of our songs."

Doll Skin is currently on tour with New Found Glory, Real Friends and The Early November. They will tour the UK this summer with Trash Boat. A full list of upcoming dates are below. Tickets are available here: www.dollskinband.com

Upcoming U.S. Tour Dates

06/29 - Berkeley, CA @ The UC Theatre

06/30 - Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

07/02 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco Theater

07/03 - San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

07/05 - Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues

07/06 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

07/08 - Dallas, TX @- Gas Monkey Live!

07/09 - Austin, TX @ Emo's Austin

07/10 - Houston, TX @ House of Blues

07/11 - New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues

07/13 - Lake Buena Vista, FL @ House of Blues

07/14 - Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live

Upcoming Europe Tour Dates

09/01 - Zurich, Switzerland @ Jugendkulturhaus Dynamo

09/02 - Wien, Austria @ arena wien - verein forum

09/03 - Munchen, Germany @ Feierwerk e.V.

09/05 - Berlin, Germany @ Cassiopeia

09/06 - Leipzig-thekla, Germany @ Naumann's

09/07 - Hamburg, Germany @ Herdcrash

09/08 - Koln, Germany @ MTC Club

09/09 - Harrlem, Netherlands @ Patronaat

09/10 - Antwerpen - Merksem, Belgium @ Kavka Oudaan

Upcoming UK Tour Dates

09/12 - Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute

09/13 - London, UK @ O2 Academy Islington

09/14 - Leeds, UK @ Stylus

09/15 - Glasgow, UK @ G2

Doll Skin formed in 2013 in Phoenix, AZ. They have performed on the Vans Warped Tour and have toured with the likes of The Dead Kennedy's, Creeper, Flogging Molly, Lacey Sturm and more.





