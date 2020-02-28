Doja Cat Drops Video for Single 'Say So'

Doja Cat has achieved her first UK Top 20 with 'Say So' from the 2019 album 'Hot Pink'. 'Say So' had organically reached the Top 25 without being officially released as a single, with over 150 million streams on Spotify/Apple Music as well as becoming a viral sensation on TikTok with over 15 million videos being made using the track.

Watch the video below!



Now the video has been revealed, with appearances from TikTok stars Haley Sharpe and Donte Colley alongside Doja herself performing the famous dance. The video is directed by Hannah Lux (Ariana Grande, Lana Del Rey) and has already amassed 4 million views in under 24 hours.



Doja announced herself as one of the most exciting rappers on the circuit in 2019, with the aforementioned 'Rules', 'Bottom Bitch' and 'Juicy' amassing upwards of 60 million combined streams on YouTube alone.



Hot Pink followed on from last year's debut album AMALA, a 13-track LP of skilled beats and double entendre-laden lyrics that perfectly encapsulates Doja's unapologetic charisma, charm, and confidence.



Starting out in 2013, the LA native began organically cultivating an online fanbase, posting her first track on Facebook and eventually building a large following via her Soundcloud page. This digital fan-base helped Doja reach the masses, capturing the internet's attention with every release. Fast forward six years and she now has hundreds of millions of worldwide streams whilst being named one of PAPER's '100 Women Revolutionizing Pop'.





