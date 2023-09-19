Doechii Releases New Single 'Pacer'

Doechii releases the song and video for “Pacer” (Top Dawg Entertainment/Capitol Records).

The Tampa-born rapper and singer gave a taste of the song during Coachella in April, and fans have been clamoring for it ever since. In the song Doechii announces full throttle that she is a rock star. Stereogum says ‘Pacer’ is “a shouty maximalist anthem, and Saint 808’s production is full of in-the-red electronic streaks and overdriven rock guitars.”

After gaining 600 million plus global streams for “What It Is (Block Boy)” this spring, she followed with Int’l Players Anthem” freestyle “Universal Swamp Anthem,” and last month, Doechii came out with the clubby single “Booty Drop.”

Earlier this month she popped up in Los Angeles opening for Beyonce, and this fall the self-proclaimed Swamp Princess hits that road with Doja Cat on her Scarlet Tour dates, beginning October 31 in San Francisco and running through November 24 in Doechii’s hometown of Tampa.

Directed by Nikko Lamere, the video is loaded with intense visuals and set-ups. Doechii goes hard: Keep it on repeat.

The Scarlet Tour Dates:

Doja Cat with Doechii

Oct. 31 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center *

Nov. 2 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto Arena*

Nov. 3 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena *

Nov. 5 — San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena *

Nov. 6 — Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center *

Nov. 8 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center *

Nov. 10 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena *

Nov. 13 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center *

Nov. 15 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center *

Nov. 16 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center *

Nov. 19 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena *

Nov. 24 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena *