Doechii Releases New Single 'Pacer'

Directed by Nikko Lamere, the video is loaded with intense visuals and set-ups.

By: Sep. 19, 2023

POPULAR

Mariah Carey Releases 'Music Box' 30th Anniversary Edition; Listen to Remastered Singles, Photo 1 Mariah Carey Releases 'Music Box' 30th Anniversary Edition
Olivia Rodrigo Releases New Album 'GUTS' Photo 2 Olivia Rodrigo Releases New Album 'GUTS'
Kim Petras Drops Surprise Album 'Problematique' Ahead of Upcoming Tour Dates Photo 3 Kim Petras Drops Surprise Album 'Problematique'
Olivia Rodrigo Unveils 'GUTS' Bonus Tracks; How to Listen to Them Photo 4 Olivia Rodrigo Unveils 'GUTS' Bonus Tracks; How to Listen to Them

Doechii Releases New Single 'Pacer'

Doechii releases the song and video for “Pacer” (Top Dawg Entertainment/Capitol Records). 

The Tampa-born rapper and singer gave a taste of the song during Coachella in April, and fans have been clamoring for it ever since. In the song Doechii announces full throttle that she is a rock star. Stereogum says ‘Pacer’ is “a shouty maximalist anthem, and Saint 808’s production is full of in-the-red electronic streaks and overdriven rock guitars.”

After gaining 600 million plus global streams for “What It Is (Block Boy)” this spring, she followed with Int’l Players Anthem” freestyle “Universal Swamp Anthem,” and last month, Doechii came out with the clubby single “Booty Drop.”

Earlier this month she popped up in Los Angeles opening for Beyonce, and this fall the self-proclaimed Swamp Princess hits that road with Doja Cat on her Scarlet Tour dates, beginning October 31 in San Francisco and running through November 24 in Doechii’s hometown of Tampa. 

Directed by Nikko Lamere, the video is loaded with intense visuals and set-ups. Doechii goes hard: Keep it on repeat. 

The Scarlet Tour Dates:

Doja Cat with Doechii

Oct. 31 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center *

Nov. 2 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto Arena*

Nov. 3 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena *

Nov. 5 — San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena *

Nov. 6 — Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center *

Nov. 8 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center *

Nov. 10 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena *

Nov. 13 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center *

Nov. 15 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center *

Nov. 16 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center *

Nov. 19 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena *

Nov. 24 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena *



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
OMB Peezy Featured in Music Documentary Series TIME WITH... Photo
OMB Peezy Featured in Music Documentary Series TIME WITH...

The latest episode of Time With... showcases OMB Peezy, a young rapper that grew up playing music in church in his hometown of Mobile, Alabama. We learn how he remains positive in a life fraught with turmoil and see how his move to California at a young age led him to meeting West Coast legend E-40 and eventually signing with 300 Entertainment.

2
Video: Watch LAVAGXRLs New Music Video For Demon Photo
Video: Watch LAVAGXRL's New Music Video For 'Demon'

By accepting all facets of being, and creating a space where fluidity is celebrated, LAVAGXRL’s debut LP Faith in Chaos is an essential reminder that despite the absurdity that surrounds us, there is beauty in simply being alive. The lead single “Demon” is available on September 19th via EveryDejaVu Records.

3
Steel Panther Announce ON THE PROWL WINTER HOLIDAZE TOUR Photo
Steel Panther Announce 'ON THE PROWL WINTER HOLIDAZE TOUR'

On the heels of two headline-making appearances on the current season of America’s Got Talent, California’s greatest export Steel Panther are announcing their upcoming holiday tour in support of their latest album. The band has remaining shows in Thunder Bay, Winnipeg, Regina, Calgary, Edmonton, Dawson Creek, Prince George, Penticton, and more.

4
Rising Teenage Punk Powerhouse HotWax Announce New EP Photo
Rising Teenage Punk Powerhouse HotWax Announce New EP

Mixed by Alan Moulder (Foo Fighters, Wet Leg, Arctic Monkeys), Invite me, kindly encapsulates the three-piece’s ability to harness the firepower of grunge pioneers, matched with great songwriting and musicianship. Their imaginative brilliance to stake out a new landscape in guitar music can be heard in the punchy new single “Phone Machine.”

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Angelique Cabral Joins Ariana DeBose In Disney's WISH Movie MusicalAngelique Cabral Joins Ariana DeBose In Disney's WISH Movie Musical
Photos: Check Out Original HAIRSPRAY Costumes New John Waters Exhibition at the Academy Museum of Motion PicturesPhotos: Check Out Original HAIRSPRAY Costumes New John Waters Exhibition at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures
Loraine James to Release 'Gentle Confrontation' Album This FridayLoraine James to Release 'Gentle Confrontation' Album This Friday
ABC News Renews IMPACT x NIGHTLINE For Season Two on HuluABC News Renews IMPACT x NIGHTLINE For Season Two on Hulu

Videos

Watch Måneskin Perform 'HONEY (ARE U COMING?)' at the VMAs Video
Watch Måneskin Perform 'HONEY (ARE U COMING?)' at the VMAs
Watch Diddy Perform His Greatest Hits at the VMAs Video
Watch Diddy Perform His Greatest Hits at the VMAs
Watch Sabrina Carpenter Perform at the VMAs Pre-Show Video
Watch Sabrina Carpenter Perform at the VMAs Pre-Show
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
SOME LIKE IT HOT
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
WICKED
HAMILTON