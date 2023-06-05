Doe Boy Releases New Single 'Way I Walk'

Strolling into a bold, bombastic, and big next chapter, critically acclaimed Cleveland hip-hop phenomenon Doe Boy unleashes a brand new single and music video entitled “WAY I WALK,” out now via Freebandz/Epic Records. It paves the way for his anxiously awaited new project, BEEZY, due out soon. Pre-order BEEZY HERE.

“WAY I WALK” hinges on a head-nodding and nostalgic Jennifer Lopez sample as Doe Boy locks into a bouncy flow. His cadence instantly captivates as he struts towards one of his catchiest choruses to date, “This just the way I walk.” The accompanying visual showcases just that as he and a group of friends groove, smoke, and turn up outside in their neighborhood.

It lands in the wake of “ROLL THE DICE” [feat. Def Loaf]. Beyond gathering over half-a-million streams and 583K YouTube views on the music video, it earned widespread critical acclaim. REVOLT spotlighted it as a “Dej Loaf-assisted cut that speaks to taking your chances in life,” and Lyrical Lemonade hailed it as “romantic & raw.” XXL touted it among the “13 Best New Hip-Hop Songs This Week,” while BET spotlighted it on “New Music Monday.”

Last year, Doe Boy continued his rapid rise with the CATCH ME IF YOU CAN EP. It tallied over 10 million streams and earned critical plugs from the likes of Complex and RapRadar who noted, “Doe Boy is hard to kill.” Perhaps REVOLT put it best by proclaiming, “If you not hip to Doe Boy by now, shame on you.”

It’s time to get to know BEEZY….

ABOUT DOEBOY:

Exhibiting purpose, passion, and power, Doe Boy stomped out of Cleveland, OH with a dominant, dynamic, and diverse style. In unprecedented fashion, his unbeatable work ethic and relentless hustle brought him from a bid behind bars to co-signs from the likes of NBA champion LeBron James and Future who personally welcomed him to Freebandz as an artist.

He quietly shook up the culture with his own brand of hard-hitting and hypnotic rap rooted in gangsta tradition, yet decidedly modern, magnetic, and massive. Upon returning home from jail in 2015, he launched a prolific series of projects with 2016’s Streetz Need Me.

Following No Worries and 88 Birdz with TM88, he ignited “100 Shooters” with Meek Mill and Future. Mike Epps threaded together Streetz Need Me 2 with hilarious skits, while Doe Boy linked up with DJ Esco on 56 Birdz and with Southside on Demons R Us in 2020. Along the way, he collaborated with everyone from Gunna and Young Thug to Lil Durk and Chief Keef.

Everything just set the stage for his 2022 album, OH REALLY. The record gathered over 10 million Spotify streams right out of the gate, and it crashed the Top 25 of the Billboard Heatseekers Albums Chart. After receiving widespread acclaim from HYPEBEAST, Complex, Revolt, The Source, Lyrical Lemonade, and many others, he rolls toward the top of the game with much more to come.