Jun. 09, 2023

Doe Boy Presents Much-Anticipated New Full-Length Album 'Beezy'

Making a statement as loudly as possible, critically acclaimed Cleveland hip-hop phenomenon Doe Boy proudly presents his anxiously awaited new project, BEEZY, today via Freebandz/Epic Records. 

The 16-track project unfolds as a rap blockbuster of the highest order. He attracted an A-list cohort of guests, including Future, G Herbo, and Roddy Ricch on the irresistible “TRY & SEE,” Lily Yachty and Luh Tyler during the hilarious “KARDASHIANS,” Lola Brooke on the punchy “DUMB,” EST GEE for the street anthem “PICK A SIDE,” and Cleveland legends Krayzie Bone and Bizzy Bone on the haunting and hypnotic finale “GRIM REAPER.”

About the project, Doe Boy commented, “It tells my story, everything I’ve been through, all of the trials and tribulations I overcame, and where I’m at now. It’s all based on true stories. Nothing is fabricated. I’m going to give you everything. I’m elevated as a grown man now. I’m not a kid anymore. The way I move is bossed all the way up. I’ve come a long way from East Cleveland. BEEZY is my nickname, so this album is self-titled. It’s who I am today and all of the things that brought me here. This is all of my different moods all rolled up into one as BEEZY.”

It also boasts the single “DEEP END” [feat. Don Toliver]. He just uncovered a cinematic music video for this melodic banger.

He initially teased BEEZY with “WAY I WALK.” It has just begun to gain steam at DSPs. HipHopDX plugged it, and Rap Radar proclaimed, “The Freebandz rapper does his killer step to Hendrix Smoke, John Luther, and Nick Mira’s groove while delivering his cutthroat lyrics.”

“WAY I WALK” hinges on a head-nodding and nostalgic Jennifer Lopez sample as Doe Boylocks into a bouncy flow. His cadence instantly captivates as he struts towards one of his catchiest choruses to date, “This just the way I walk.” The accompanying visual showcases just that as he and a group of friends groove, smoke, and turn up outside in their neighborhood.

Last year, Doe Boy continued his rapid rise with the CATCH ME IF YOU CAN EP. It tallied over 10 million streams and earned critical plugs from the likes of Complex and RapRadar who noted, “Doe Boy is hard to kill.” Perhaps REVOLT put it best by proclaiming, “If you not hip to Doe Boy by now, shame on you.”

It’s time to get to know BEEZY….



