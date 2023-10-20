Doc Ish, Madishu & Highlife Gully Drop 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith'

Grammy Winning (Eminem's “We Made You”) Producer Doc Ish, who has produced for over 50 major artists, recently delivered “Is It A Dream Pt. 2” featuring Joe Budden, Talib Kweli, Sean Price and ChrispyD; which offered a taste of Doc's forthcoming EP Another Dose.

Now, Doc Ish is back with a new single, “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” which also features two of his InYaHead artists Madishu & Highlife Gully. Together, they paint a visual picture of a dysfunctional, but still, ride-or-die relationship.

Stream Madishu, Highlife Gully & Doc Ish “Mr. & Mrs. Smith”: