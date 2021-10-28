Divide and Dissolve Release 'Gas Lit Remix EP'

The heavy multidimensional duo Divide and Dissolve share a remix of Gas Lit album track "Denial" by London born, U.S based artist BEARCAT. "Denial (Bearcat remix)" appears on the Gas Lit remix EP release which is officially out today via Invada Records, and features the previously announced remixes from Chelsea Wolfe and Moor Mother.

DJ/producer and self-described "dance floor therapist," BEARCAT aims to permeate healing through music as she in turn heals herself throughout her practice, a lifelong mission as a survivor with complex trauma and ptsd. BEARCAT's sound consists of uncompromising rhythm and bass blended with equal parts noise and chaos. For this remix of Divide and Dissolve's "Denial" BEARCAT edited the original stems and built the rest of the song using kits from native instruments.

BEARCAT rounds out the supreme trifecta of this collaborative project between Divide and Dissolve and likeminded artists. Chelsea Wolfe and Moor Mother's reworks precede today's Remix EP release. Both artists provide lyrical content with their reimagined works, something barely heard on Divide and Dissolve's dynamic multidimensional music. These lyrical elements blend in collaboration, a sonic strategy that aims to relieve the social plight that each artist feels so passionately about.

Divide and Dissolve create instrumental music that is both heavy and beautiful, classically influenced yet thrillingy contemporary, and powerfully expressive and communicative. It has the ability to speak without words, and utilises frequencies to interact with the naturally occurring resonance.

Listen to the new EP here: