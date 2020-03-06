Today, the two-time Grammy nominated and multi-platinum band, Disturbed shares "Hold On To Memories (Live)," a live version of their latest single off Evolution, which is currently Top 15 at Active Rock Radio. Listen to the song below.



Tomorrow, Disturbed will celebrate the 20th anniversary of their debut album The Sickness. To commemorate the two-decade anniversary the band will release a special vinyl edition of the album. This limited edition of The Sickness will be pressed on "Black Cloud" colored vinyl and available on July 10, a few days before the first US date on the band's The Sickness 20th Anniversary Tour. Tickets for the 31-date The Sickness 20th Anniversary Tour, with very special guest Staind and Bad Wolves, are on sale now here.



David Draiman, lead singer of the band spoke to Consequence of Sound about 20th anniversary of The Sickness and revealed about the making of the album: "That was the first period of really putting our creations through that level of recording, and to finally hear those songs we had been playing on the South Side of Chicago for a couple years - to finally get the chance to spread them as a recording and use them as a marketing tool, that's what I really look back on. That was the exciting part. That first period of creation for those songs was really unique." Read the full interview via Consequence of Sound here.



Simply put, DISTURBED are one of the most successful rock bands in modern history. The multiplatinum-selling quartet accomplished the rare feat of achieving five consecutive number one debuts on the Billboard Top 200. That accolade historically elevated them to rarified air alongside Metallica, the only other hard rock group to do so in the history of the chart. Immortalized (2015) received a platinum certification and spawned the triple-platinum crossover smash "The Sound of Silence," which garnered a nomination at the 2017 GRAMMY® Awards in the category of "Best Rock Performance." Since their formation in 1996, the band has sold 16 million albums globally and scored twelve No. 1 singles at Active Rock Radio. Their quadruple-platinum 2000 debut, The Sickness, formally announced their arrival as hard rock leaders, with that status solidified by subsequent GRAMMY® Award nominations as well as gold-, platinum- and double platinum-certified records, as well as countless sold-out shows around the globe. Named "Best Rock Artist" during the 2017 iHeartRadioMusic Awards, Disturbed continue to boldly forge ahead with the release of their aptly titled seventh offering, Evolution.

Listen to the live performance here:





