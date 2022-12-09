Disney Releases 'ANDOR: Volume 3 (Episodes 9-12) (Original Score)' Digital Soundtrack

Walt Disney Records releases the digital soundtrack from Lucasfilm's original live-action series "Andor," today.

The Andor: Volume 3 (Episodes 9-12) (Original Score) digital album features scores composed and produced by three-time Oscar®-nominated and Emmy®-winning composer Nicholas Britell and is available here. All 12 episodes of "Andor" are now streaming exclusively on Disney+.

The "Andor" series explores a new perspective from the Star Wars galaxy, focusing on Cassian Andor's (Diego Luna) journey to discover the difference he can make. The series brings forward the tale of the burgeoning rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved.

It's an era filled with danger, deception and intrigue where Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to turn him into a rebel hero. The original live action series is created by Tony Gilroy and executive produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Tony Gilroy, Sanne Wohlenberg, Diego Luna and Michelle Rejwan.

Academy Award®-nominated, Grammy®-nominated and Emmy®-winning composer and pianist Nicholas Britell has scored some of the most acclaimed film projects in recent history, including "Don't Look Up," "The King," "If Beale Street Could Talk" "Vice," "Moonlight," and "The Big Short."

For television, Britell has written the score for Tony Gilroy's "Andor," Barry Jenkins' "The Underground Railroad," and also scores the multi-award-winning HBO series "Succession," winning an Emmy® for Outstanding Original Main Title Theme and received a Grammy® nomination for Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media. He is currently scoring the fourth season of "Succession."

