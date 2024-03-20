Disney Music Launches 2000s Campaign With Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez & More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Disney Music Group (DMG) has bowed a multi-faceted campaign to celebrate the music of the 2000s, a nostalgic revival that highlights the era that launched numerous superstars and franchises.

Fans have the opportunity to reconnect with the music, artists, TV shows, movies, fashion and friendships that defined the 2000s with weekly activations across socials and playlisting. The campaign will run through August leading into D23 2024: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.

In addition, DMG partnered with the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California for a three-day celebration of the box office toppers “Jonas Brothers: The 3D Concert Experience,” (2009) “Hannah Montana: The Movie,” (2009) and “Hannah Montana & Miley Cyrus: Best of Both Worlds” (2008) showing April 19, 20 and 21 respectively. Tickets are available for purchase now below.

The campaign will feature weekly #throwbackthursday with videos and “then & now” engagement posts for each featured artist. The #throwbackthursday moments will be hosted on DMG's socials, the DisneyMusicVEVO and HollywoodRecordsVEVO channels, and the Disney Hits SiriusXM Channel #103.

DMG will also release three streaming compilations beginning in March; the first two will be artist-focused and the third will feature music from Disney Channel Original Movies and TV Shows. DMG will also commemorate the 2000s multiple collectible vinyl releases, including Hilary Duff's Metamorphosis, available at www.disneymusicemporium.com.

The 2000s were dominated by countless hits from Disney's artists and TV franchises. The era ushered in superstars and launched careers for Hilary Duff, Jesse McCartney, Vanessa Hudgens, The Cheetah Girls, Corbin Bleu, Aly & AJ, Jonas Brothers, Demi Lovato, Selena Gomez and Bridget Mendler. Disney Channel built franchises with Lizzie McGuire, High School Musical, Hannah Montana, Camp Rock, The Cheetah Girls and Lemonade Mouth.

The talent from the 2000s remains culturally relevant to this day – with sold out worldwide tours, Grammy wins, releasing new music and starring on national TV Shows. Disney songs from the 2000s have amassed over 30 billion streams and engagement, as well as countless diamond, multi-platinum, platinum and gold RIAA certified tracks.

Their fandom continues to grow, garnering new followers and keeping longtime fans along the way. The Disney 2000s campaign is a joyful celebration of all the nostalgia from that era that still lives on today.