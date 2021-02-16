Dishpit Release New Single 'This Time'

Montreal trio DISHPIT released their latest single "This Time" today with a brutally fun and frigid video. Led by vocalist/guitarist Nora Kelly and bassist Jed Stein, DISHPIT brings an attitude of feminist absurdism to post-punk/grunge in order to take up as much space as possible in a male dominant genre.

Watch the video below.

Discussing this single, Nora stated, "'This Time' is the most honest and personal song on the album. 'How did you know I'd stay silent, stay weak?' is screamed amidst an ordered mayhem of abrasive guitars and drums. The "Me Too" movement has given widespread attention and support to survivors of sexual assault, who had previously been silenced by fears of being challenged or disbelieved if they revealed their trauma. For me, the writing of this song marked the first public expression of my own experiences; they were no longer suppressed or muted but yelled in rage for the world to hear."

Nora and Jed got together while living in an abandoned factory in Montreal, where each loft was rented out to different artists. A long-time songwriter and musician, Nora's creative ambition was the inciting influence that catalyzed the group's formation. A social misfit and outcast in adolescence, Nora saw Jed as a twin flame and potential co-conspirator, with the capacity to learn quickly and bring her own creative abilities as a trained dancer and multimedia artist.

Joined by drummer Ethan Soil, DISHPIT have carved out a niche in the Montreal music scene, drawing inspiration from riot grrrl, grunge, and post-punk, but bringing a freaky, femme energy that is distinctly unique to them. Unafraid to experiment, DISHPIT often challenges the confines of genre and normative songwriting; including unconventional time signatures and structural dynamics to create a sound unparalleled.

The road DISHPIT has travelled has been a little more circuitous than intended. The summer of 2017 found the band on their first tour in the UK, playing festivals such as Sound City Liverpool and The Great Escape in Brighton, and garnering high praise. Returning home with a record deal to boot, DISHPIT went to Chicago in early 2018 to record with Steve Albini (The Pixies/Nirvana/PJ Harvey) - a perfect union for their debut album. Unfortunately, just as things were ready to get rolling, their label bellied up.

DISHPIT soldiered on, releasing a series of singles and music videos from the record in 2019, playing to larger and larger venues, and the band was chosen by Exclaim! Magazine for their 'Class of 2020' showcase (the only band to play the showcase in both Montreal and Toronto). And then came COVID.

Finally... that debut album, DIPs, will see its release next month. A wake up call for us all to return to life.

Listen here:

Photo Credit: Jesse Gotfrit