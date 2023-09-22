Disco Lines & Justin Jay Have a 'Heartbreak Hangover' on New Single

Shake off the “Heartbreak Hangover” and dance with Disco Lines and Justin Jay now!

By: Sep. 22, 2023

Uniting two of electronic music’s hottest buzzing talents, red hot producer and DJ Disco Lines teams up with Los Angeles phenomenon Justin Jay on a brand new single entitled “Heartbreak Hangover” out today via Good Good Records/Major Recordings.

On the track, bright flute loops set the tone as glitchy electronics underline the verses. Skittering beats pick up the pace, while an emotionally charged hook takes hold with the question, “How do we love in a heartbreak hangover?” Powered by a drum ‘n’ bass beat and lithe pop vocals, “Heartbreak Hangover” stands out as a quintessential dancefloor anthem.

Disco Lines continues a stellar breakthrough year. Along the way, he has generated hundreds of millions of streams and ignited the stages of Coachella, Electric Forest, HARD Summer, and more. He also most recently dropped “I Got You” [feat. ayokay].

Meanwhile, Justin Jay consistently asserts himself as a sonic maverick. He’s performed alongside everyone from Skrillex and SKREAM to John Summit and GriZ, in addition to posting up tens of millions of streams.

Shake off the “Heartbreak Hangover” and dance with Disco Lines and Justin Jay now!



From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

