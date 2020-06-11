Disco Donnie Presents Announces UBBI DUBBI GETS FREAKY DEAKY Phase 1 Lineup
Earlier this month, Disco Donnie Presents announced the collaboration of the notorious Freaky Deaky and Ubbi Dubbi, bringing electronic music fans the largest and most incredible dance music festival in Texas this Halloween weekend - Ubbi Dubbi Gets Freaky Deaky. You don't want to miss this chance to escape earthly inhibitions with the most ghoulish in the game.
Get your spook on this Halloween and celebrate with friends to a sinister soundtrack provided by the world's most devious DJs including, tech-house favorite Claude VonStroke, the deathly talented Deadmau5, Galantis, Excision, Zeds Dead and Troyboi + MORE.
You will be sure to get the zombies moving and dancing on the dark side with massive exclusive B2B sets from the fiercist in the underground with DJs J. Worra B2B Vnssa, plus Adventure Club B2B Snails, Sage Armstrong B2B Lucati, Freddy Todd B2B Mr Bill, 12th Planet B2B Riot Ten and Boogie T B2B Dirt Monkey to name a few.
For the first time at this historic event, Disco Donnie Presents is offering camping on site. Fans have the opportunity to choose from many camping packages including Tent Camping, Premium Tent Camping, Car Camping, Premium Car Camping, RV Camping, Premium RV Camping, and Max RV Camping.
More information on camping options can be found here: https://freakydeaky.com/camping. Camping is for 18+ years and older.
LINEUP (MORE TBA)
12TH PLANET b2b RIOT TEN
BAWLDY
BIG CHOCOLATE
BLOSSOM
BOOGIE T B2B DIRT MONKEY
CRIZZLY
CHAMPAGNE DRIP
CID
CLAUDE VONSTROKE
CHOMPPA
DABIN
DANCES WITH WHITE GIRLS
DEADMAU5
DION TIMMER
DREZO
ESSEKS
EXCISION
FLUX PAVILION
FREDDY TODD b2b MR BILL
GALANTIS
GOLF CLAP
GREEN VELVET
INFECTED MUSHROOM (DJ SET)
INZO
J. WORRA
JSTJR
JVNA
KAIVON
KAYZO
LADY FAITH
LSDREAM
LUCII
MAHALO
MATRODA
OF THE TREES
PROSECUTE
SAGE ARMSTRONG B2B LUCATI
SAID THE SKY
SHIP WREK
SIDEPIECE
ADVENTURE CLUB b2b SNAILS
SULLIVAN KING
SULLY
THE SPONGES
TIMMY TRUMPET
TROYBOI
VINI VICI
VNSSA b2b J.WORRA
WALKER & ROYCE
WAX MOTIF
WRECKNO
ZEDS DEAD
ZIA
Disco Donnie Presents (DDP) is an award-winning and recognized leader in electronic dance music event production, founded by veteran promoter James "Disco" Donnie Estopinal. Since the company's inception in 1994, DDP has generated over 10 million tickets sold and 10,000 live events, arena shows and outdoor festivals in over 100 markets around the world, including the U.S., Mexico, Canada and Latin America. DDP organizes and promotes nearly 1000 club events annually in markets all across the U.S., ranging from Portland, Philadelphia, Houston, Tampa, New Orleans, Dallas and St Louis to name only a few. Major festivals include Ultimate Music Experience, Sunset Music Festival, Sun City Music Festival, and more.