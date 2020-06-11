Disco Donnie Presents Announces UBBI DUBBI GETS FREAKY DEAKY Phase 1 Lineup

Earlier this month, Disco Donnie Presents announced the collaboration of the notorious Freaky Deaky and Ubbi Dubbi, bringing electronic music fans the largest and most incredible dance music festival in Texas this Halloween weekend - Ubbi Dubbi Gets Freaky Deaky. You don't want to miss this chance to escape earthly inhibitions with the most ghoulish in the game.

Get your spook on this Halloween and celebrate with friends to a sinister soundtrack provided by the world's most devious DJs including, tech-house favorite Claude VonStroke, the deathly talented Deadmau5, Galantis, Excision, Zeds Dead and Troyboi + MORE.

You will be sure to get the zombies moving and dancing on the dark side with massive exclusive B2B sets from the fiercist in the underground with DJs J. Worra B2B Vnssa, plus Adventure Club B2B Snails, Sage Armstrong B2B Lucati, Freddy Todd B2B Mr Bill, 12th Planet B2B Riot Ten and Boogie T B2B Dirt Monkey to name a few.

For the first time at this historic event, Disco Donnie Presents is offering camping on site. Fans have the opportunity to choose from many camping packages including Tent Camping, Premium Tent Camping, Car Camping, Premium Car Camping, RV Camping, Premium RV Camping, and Max RV Camping.

More information on camping options can be found here: https://freakydeaky.com/camping. Camping is for 18+ years and older.

LINEUP (MORE TBA)

12TH PLANET b2b RIOT TEN

BAWLDY

BIG CHOCOLATE

BLOSSOM

BOOGIE T B2B DIRT MONKEY

CRIZZLY

CHAMPAGNE DRIP

CID

CLAUDE VONSTROKE

CHOMPPA

DABIN

DANCES WITH WHITE GIRLS

DEADMAU5

DION TIMMER

DREZO

ESSEKS

EXCISION

FLUX PAVILION

FREDDY TODD b2b MR BILL

GALANTIS

GOLF CLAP

GREEN VELVET

INFECTED MUSHROOM (DJ SET)

INZO

J. WORRA

JSTJR

JVNA

KAIVON

KAYZO

LADY FAITH

LSDREAM

LUCII

MAHALO

MATRODA

OF THE TREES

PROSECUTE

SAGE ARMSTRONG B2B LUCATI

SAID THE SKY

SHIP WREK

SIDEPIECE

ADVENTURE CLUB b2b SNAILS

SULLIVAN KING

SULLY

THE SPONGES

TIMMY TRUMPET

TROYBOI

VINI VICI

VNSSA b2b J.WORRA

WALKER & ROYCE

WAX MOTIF

WRECKNO

ZEDS DEAD

ZIA

Disco Donnie Presents (DDP) is an award-winning and recognized leader in electronic dance music event production, founded by veteran promoter James "Disco" Donnie Estopinal. Since the company's inception in 1994, DDP has generated over 10 million tickets sold and 10,000 live events, arena shows and outdoor festivals in over 100 markets around the world, including the U.S., Mexico, Canada and Latin America. DDP organizes and promotes nearly 1000 club events annually in markets all across the U.S., ranging from Portland, Philadelphia, Houston, Tampa, New Orleans, Dallas and St Louis to name only a few. Major festivals include Ultimate Music Experience, Sunset Music Festival, Sun City Music Festival, and more.

