Disciples Drop High-Energy, Photo Booth-Inspired Video For Latest Single NO TIES

Multi-platinum UK trio Disciples have dropped the engrossing video for latest single 'No Ties'.



The immersive visuals are shot entirely within the confines of a photo booth, with decks and strobe lights signifying a serious party atmosphere. "After a crazy night out in Shoreditch with just the three of us... we noticed that people's real characters come out when they go inside a photo booth," the boys explain. "It was time to bring all that energy/wildness into four frames on the big screen. 'No Ties' is the perfect party tune to bring out that vibe in people, so it just felt like the right concept for this track!"

Check out the video here:





Locking in the group's trademark upbeat house sound, the track achieved unanimous support across the board at Radio 1, being named Annie Mac's Hottest Record in the world, Danny Howard's Friday Fire and seeing the guys do an exclusive live mix for the legendary Pete Tong in the studio on its release.



A typically busy summer sees the triple act take their energetic performances to some of Europe's biggest festivals, including Hideout in Croatia, Belgium's Tomorrowland and SW4 in their native London. The boys will also mark their return to Ibiza with headline sets at the White Isle's most in-demand clubs - including Ushuaia, Pacha and the Ibiza Rocks Hotel - while also playing alongside dance titan Calvin Harris for select dates.



'No Ties' follows on from the double success of 'Atheist' and '48HRS' in 2018. Both tracks received strong support from BBC Radio 1, with the latter reaching the coveted #1 spot on the station's Dance Chart after support from Annie Mac, Pete Tong, Danny Howard and Phil Taggart. These releases were preceded by their incredible debut live show at a sold-out KOKOlast year.



Amassing over 2 billion streams to date, Disciples struck platinum with their massive hits 'How Deep Is Your Love' and 'On My Mind' - the latter of which was the most played track on BBC Radio 1 in 2017. The track enjoyed ten weeks in the iTunes Singles Chart Top 10 and a six-week run on the BBC Radio 1 A-List.



Echoing the trio's playful, carefree attitude towards production, the fun-loving video for 'No Ties'is an ideal pairing for the track's bouncy, grooving bassline.



Tour Dates

14th June - Belsonic - Northern Ireland

21st June - The Three Fridays - Goodwood, UK

22nd June - The Gallery - Maidstone,UK

30th June - Republic Beach Club - Greece

1st July - Ushuaia - Ibiza

5th July - Hideout Festival - Croatia

7th July - We Are Electric Festival - Netherlands

19th July - Sunrize - Poland

26th July - Tomorrowland - Belgium

2nd Aug - Ushuaia - Ibiza

8th Aug - Indiependence Music & Arts Fest - Cork, Ireland

13th Aug - Pacha - Ibiza

17th Aug - Finns Beach Club - Bali, Indonesia

20th Aug - Pacha - Ibiza

24th Aug - SW4 Festival - UK

30th Aug - Ushuaia - Ibiza

31st Aug - Sundown Festival - Norfolk, UK

6th Sept - Ibiza Rocks Hotel - Ibiza

13th Sept - Hi Club - Ibiza





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You