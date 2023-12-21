Dirtnap Records Announces Debut Album From O-D-EX, Mark Ryan Of Mind Spiders And The Marked Men's New Project

Dirtnap Records is proud to announce the debut LP from O-D-EX, the new project from Mark Ryan of Mind Spiders and The Marked Men, and debut the first video.

Mark Ryan's O-D-EX is a new take for the musician best known for Mind Spiders and The Marked Men. Harsh digital synthesizers and broken drum samples replace the analog fetishism of Mind Spiders. The immediacy of these machines are used to directly transmit into reality the noises churning in his brain. On top of this savage and brittle sound, Micah Why adds his special brand of chaos and bit rate break down.

About the album, Mark says “The gist is that this project is that it's very immediate. Using my old Electribe sampler and weird digital guitar synth pedal, I can usually bash out an idea and almost have it complete as I'm working on it. I don't have to bring it to the band to flesh it out. I've been obsessed by harsh digital noise and letting go of worrying about analog warmth when recording. Also collaborating with Micah has made this project different. I'll present the idea to him and he'll add different noise or vocal elements and help me chop it up differently.”

"Breaker" is the debut LP from O-D-EX. This is a one-time only pressing of 500 (300 on black, 200 on white, the latter of which is available via mailorder only) and will sell out quickly. Another new Ryan band is already in the works for Dirtnap, stay tuned for more details.

Watch the new music video here: