Diplo Unveils New Thomas Wesley Track 'Without You' Feat. Elle King

Diplo debuts a new song from his country persona Thomas Wesley today, “Without You,” featuring acclaimed vocalist Elle King. The new song arrives alongside a video shot and directed by Thomas Falcone in Nashville at CMA Fest, where Diplo and King performed the track live for the first time. More Thomas Wesley music is imminent.

Diplo’s second country music project Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley: Chapter 2 — Swamp Savant is out now via Columbia, featuring collaborations with Sturgill Simpson, Dove Cameron, Morgan Wade, Parker McCollum, Sierra Ferrell, Paul Cauthen, Lily Rose and more.

Swamp Savant includes singles “Use Me (Brutal Hearts)” featuring Dove Cameron and Sturgill Simpson (reborn as Johnny Blue Skies)—which arrived alongside a video starring Sean Penn—and “Sad In The Summer” featuring Lily Rose, which was accompanied by a video shot at Stagecoach where the track was performed live for the first time.

Additionally, Diplo has recently been playing remixes of both tracks for country fans and festival goers alike.

To celebrate the new album, Diplo brought Thomas Wesley to Stagecoach for the third time in April, returning for his annual “Late Night in Palomino” festival closer and curating his own stage, Diplo’s HonkyTonk, throughout the weekend.

He also played a very special Thomas Wesley show on May 10 at Nashville’s Wildhorse Saloon, with support from Paul Cauthen, and performed “Sad In The Summer” with Lily Rose on the season finale of NBC’s “The Voice.”

Swamp Savant is the second body of work from Tupelo, MS by way of Daytona, FL native Diplo’s country moniker Thomas Wesley. The release follows 2020’s Gold-certified Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley Chapter 1: Snake Oil, featuring the six times Platinum single “Heartless” with Morgan Wallen and the Gold-certified “Dance With Me” with Thomas Rhett and Young Thug and “Lonely” with Jonas Brothers.

Photo credit: Aidan Cullen