Diplo Unveils New Thomas Wesley Track 'Without You' Feat. Elle King

Diplo’s second country music project Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley: Chapter 2 — Swamp Savant is out now.

By: Jun. 23, 2023

POPULAR

Music Review: Jeremy Jordan Shows No MERCY With His New Hard Rock Album With AGE OF MADNES Photo 1 AGE OF MADNESS Releases First Album MERCY
Video: Watch Billy Porter & Luke Evans' Surprise Performance at the Tribeca Film Festival Photo 2 Video: Watch Billy Porter & Luke Evans Sing at Tribeca Film Festival
Video: Troye Sivan Previews New Single 'RUSH' Photo 3 Video: Troye Sivan Previews New Single 'RUSH'
Interview: How Idina Menzel Is Giving Back This Pride Month Photo 4 Interview: How Idina Menzel Is Giving Back This Pride Month

Diplo Unveils New Thomas Wesley Track 'Without You' Feat. Elle King

Diplo debuts a new song from his country persona Thomas Wesley today, “Without You,” featuring acclaimed vocalist Elle King. The new song arrives alongside a video shot and directed by Thomas Falcone in Nashville at CMA Fest, where Diplo and King performed the track live for the first time. More Thomas Wesley music is imminent.

Diplo’s second country music project Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley: Chapter 2 — Swamp Savant is out now via Columbia, featuring collaborations with Sturgill Simpson, Dove Cameron, Morgan Wade, Parker McCollum, Sierra Ferrell, Paul Cauthen, Lily Rose and more.

Swamp Savant includes singles “Use Me (Brutal Hearts)” featuring Dove Cameron and Sturgill Simpson (reborn as Johnny Blue Skies)—which arrived alongside a video starring Sean Penn—and “Sad In The Summer” featuring Lily Rose, which was accompanied by a video shot at Stagecoach where the track was performed live for the first time.

Additionally, Diplo has recently been playing remixes of both tracks for country fans and festival goers alike.

To celebrate the new album, Diplo brought Thomas Wesley to Stagecoach for the third time in April, returning for his annual “Late Night in Palomino” festival closer and curating his own stage, Diplo’s HonkyTonk, throughout the weekend.

He also played a very special Thomas Wesley show on May 10 at Nashville’s Wildhorse Saloon, with support from Paul Cauthen, and performed “Sad In The Summer” with Lily Rose on the season finale of NBC’s “The Voice.”

Swamp Savant is the second body of work from Tupelo, MS by way of Daytona, FL native Diplo’s country moniker Thomas Wesley. The release follows 2020’s Gold-certified Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley Chapter 1: Snake Oil, featuring the six times Platinum single “Heartless” with Morgan Wallen and the Gold-certified “Dance With Me” with Thomas Rhett and Young Thug and “Lonely” with Jonas Brothers.

Photo credit: Aidan Cullen




RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Brad Paisley Releases New Song So Many Summers Photo
Brad Paisley Releases New Song 'So Many Summers'

Country music superstar Brad Paisley is premiering a new song today across all digital platforms, “So Many Summers.” Written by Brad, Ross Copperman and Lee Thomas Miller, “So Many Summers” is the second song off his to-be-released album Son of The Mountains. It will be Brad’s first album with Universal Music Group Nashville.

2
Big Freedia Releases Central City Album Photo
Big Freedia Releases 'Central City' Album

This long-awaited album features an all-star lineup of guest artists, including Lil Wayne, Faith Evans, Ciara, Kelly Price, Boyfriend, Kamaiyah, Sonyae, and The Soul Rebels. Together, they contribute to the eclectic and vibrant soundscapes that Big Freedia has meticulously crafted for 'Central City.'

3
Kelly Clarkson Drops Chemistry Album Photo
Kelly Clarkson Drops 'Chemistry' Album

GRAMMY Award-winning global superstar Kelly Clarkson has released her new studio album, 'chemistry.' The album features collaborations with Steve Martin and Sheila L. It features singles like 'mine,' 'favorite kind of high,' 'red flag collector,' 'lighthouse,' and more.

4
Bebe Rexha Joins Loud Luxury & Two Friends on If Only I Photo
Bebe Rexha Joins Loud Luxury & Two Friends on 'If Only I'

Diamond and multi-platinum selling dance music duo Loud Luxury and acclaimed producer/DJ duo Two Friends release their collaborative single, “If Only I” with award-winning pop singer Bebe Rexha. Two Friends’ massive 30+ date ‘Planet Two Friends’ North American headline tour is currently underway, stopping at  Forest Hills Stadium in New York.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Izzy Mahoubi Covers 'Big Yellow Taxi' With Sydney SpragueIzzy Mahoubi Covers 'Big Yellow Taxi' With Sydney Sprague
Nessa Barrett Drops Personal New Single 'Lie'Nessa Barrett Drops Personal New Single 'Lie'
Diplo Unveils New Thomas Wesley Track 'Without You' Feat. Elle KingDiplo Unveils New Thomas Wesley Track 'Without You' Feat. Elle King
Albert Hammond Jr Drops New Solo Album 'Melodies on Hiatus'Albert Hammond Jr Drops New Solo Album 'Melodies on Hiatus'

Videos

Video: Hulu Debuts IMAGINE DRAGONS LIVE IN VEGAS Trailer Video Video: Hulu Debuts IMAGINE DRAGONS LIVE IN VEGAS Trailer
Watch Kylie Minogue's Surprise Performance of 'Padam Padam' Video
Watch Kylie Minogue's Surprise Performance of 'Padam Padam'
Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer Video
Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer
Go Inside Opening Night of ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Video
Go Inside Opening Night of ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
PARADE
& JULIET
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
SWEENEY TODD
KIMBERLY AKIMBO