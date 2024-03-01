Diplo Unveils 'Anthem' With Sharam And Pony

Diplo and Iranian DJ and producer Sharam unveil a new track, “Anthem,” featuring vocals by Canadian artist Pony, via Diplo's own label Higher Ground, alongside a visualizer shot in Montreal—listen here and watch here.

“Anthem” is the latest offering in a string of Higher Ground singles that have found Diplo refocusing on his house music imprint, following “Stay High” with French DJ HUGEL and London artist Julia Church, “Diamond Therapy” with Walker & Royce and Channel Tres and “Favela Joint” with Portuguese DJ and producer Kura.

Higher Ground has become world renowned for its live incarnation, with recent Los Angeles and Brooklyn takeovers hitting LA Plaza De Cultura Y Artes and Brooklyn Mirage at the end of 2023 for two-sold out nights each, with music by Diplo, HUGEL, Elkka, Masha Mar, Coco & Breezy, Lupe Fuentes, Danny Daze, Green Velvet, DJ Holographic and more.

Launched in 2019, Higher Ground continues to champion house music from around the world and has spawned dozens of Billboard Dance/Electronic chart hits. Beyond the label, Higher Ground has brought sold-out takeovers and parties to New York Fashion Week, Coachella and Amsterdam Dance Event, plus yearly one-offs in London, Los Angeles, Brooklyn, Seattle and more.

Additionally, Diplo recently debuted a livestream video of one of his DJ sets recorded in Antarctica during the seven-day expedition he helped organize in December 2023 aimed at raising awareness and funds for ocean conservancy—watch it here.

Over the course of a 20-year career that began with his now-legendary Philly club night Hollertronix, Diplo has collaborated with the world's biggest stars and toured the world over. Born in Mississippi and raised in Florida, he and his era-defining labels Mad Decent and Higher Ground continue to champion genres and artists from around the world, and further ventures include a publishing company and various book, film and TV projects.

The now thirteen-time Grammy nominee is also a member of the iconic Major Lazer, one third of LSD—the psychedelic supergroup with Sia and Labrinth whose debut album has been streamed over 3 billion times—and half of Silk City with Mark Ronson—whose Platinum-certified, Grammy-winning “Electricity” with Dua Lipa topped charts worldwide. His latest releases include last year's Diplo Present Thomas Wesley: Chapter 2—Swamp Savant, his second album as country persona Thomas Wesley, and 2022's Diplo, his first full length album of electronic music in 18 years.

DIPLO LIVE

March 2—Bahrain, BH— F1 Bahrain Grand Prix

March 8—Houston, TX—Houston Rodeo

March 15—Buenos Aires, AR—Lollapalooza Argentina

March 16—Santiago, CL—Lollapalooza Chile

March 20—Asunción, PY— Asunciónico

March 22— São Paulo, BR—Lollapalooza Brazil

March 23—Rio de Janeiro, BR—Neon Jungle

April 4—Miami, FL—Summit at Sea

April 26—Las Vegas, NV—XS

April 27—Indio, CA—Stagecoach Festival

May 3—Las Vegas, NV—EBC

May 16—Las Vegas, NV—EBC

May 19—Las Vegas, NV—EDC

June 7—Anchorage, AK—Sundown Fest

June 8—Las Vegas, NV—XS

June 14—Las Vegas, NV—XS

June 15—Manchester, TN—Bonnaroo