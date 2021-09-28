Diplo Shares New Song 'Promises' With Paul Woolford & Kareen Lomax

Diplo shares a new track today, "Promises" with Paul Woolford and Kareen Lomax via his own deep house label Higher Ground, which premiered earlier today as Clara Amfo's Hottest Record in the World on BBC Radio 1.

The new song follows the success of the trio's first collaborative hit "Looking for Me" from last year, which has amassed more than 210 million global streams to date and reached #1 at U.S. Dance Radio, and is the latest in a string of releases on Higher Ground, the house and classic dance label Diplo started in 2019.

The recently released "Don't Be Afraid" with Damian Lazarus and Jungle and "One By One" with Elderbrook and Andhim follow three U.S. Dance #1s for Diplo and the label-the Grammy-nominated SIDEPIECE collaboration "On My Mind," "Looking For Me" and "Turn Back Time" with Sonny Fodera.

Born Thomas Wesley Pentz, Diplo is one of the most dynamic forces in music today. He is a legend on his own, a member of the iconic Major Lazer, one third of LSD, the psychedelic supergroup with Sia and Labrinth whose debut album has been streamed over 3 billion times, and half of Silk City with Mark Ronson, whose platinum-certified "Electricity" with Dua Lipa topped charts worldwide and won a Grammy. The ten-time Grammy-nominated artist has also worked closely with artists including Beyoncé, The Weeknd, Madonna and Bad Bunny among others.

