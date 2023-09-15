Diplo Shares 'Diamond Therapy' With Walker & Royce and Channel Tres

Diplo, Danny Daze, Green Velvet, DJ Holographic and more are set for a live show on October 13 and 14 at the Brooklyn Mirage.

By: Sep. 15, 2023

Diplo and Walker & Royce officially unveil the new track, “Diamond Therapy,” featuring rapper, singer and producer Channel Tres, today via Diplo’s own Higher Ground imprint.

Following his country album Diplo Present Thomas Wesley: Chapter 2—Swamp Savant from earlier this year, Diplo’s focus returns to his house music imprint Higher Ground with “Diamond Therapy.”

Launched in 2019, Higher Ground continues to champion house music from around the world and has played host to releases from some of the most forward-thinking artists in the space and spawned dozens of Billboard Dance/Electronic chart hits. Beyond the label, Higher Ground has become world renowned for its live incarnation, bringing parties to New York Fashion Week, Coachella and Amsterdam Dance Event, plus yearly one-offs in London, Brooklyn, Los Angeles, Seattle and more.

This year’s Brooklyn installment will feature Diplo, Danny Daze, Green Velvet, DJ Holographic and more October 13 and 14 at the Brooklyn Mirage, while Higher Ground’s L.A. takeover will hit La Plaza De Cultura Y Artes on December 2 with the full lineup to be announced soon. More details and tickets Click Here.

Over the course of a 20-year career that began with his now-legendary Philly club night Hollertronix, Diplo has collaborated with the world’s biggest stars and toured the world over. Born in Mississippi and raised in Florida, he and his era-defining labels Mad Decent and Higher Ground continue to champion genres and artists from around the world, and further ventures include a publishing company and various book, film and TV projects.

The now thirteen-time Grammy nominee is also a member of the iconic Major Lazer, one third of LSD—the psychedelic supergroup with Sia and Labrinth whose debut album has been streamed over 3 billion times—and half of Silk City with Mark Ronson—whose Platinum-certified, Grammy-winning “Electricity” with Dua Lipa topped charts worldwide. 

His latest releases include this year’s Diplo Present Thomas Wesley: Chapter 2—Swamp Savant, his second album as country persona Thomas Wesley, and 2022’s Diplo, his first full length album of electronic music in 18 years.

ABOUT WALKER & ROYCE

First introduced by way of New York City’s early-aughts dance music scene, Sam Walker and Gavin Royce found early success on tastemaker labels like Crosstown Rebels, OFF Recordings and Moda Black, going on to release their acclaimed remix of “Bright Lights” in 2015, their debut album Self Help on Dirtybird in 2017 and recently the summer smash “Stop Time” with Glass Petals and Elohim.

They have also launched their own label, Rules Don’t Apply Records, collaborated with Claude Vonstroke, Ardalan, Chris Lake, VNSSA and more and have remixed Channel Tres, LP Giobbi, The Knocks, Justin Jay, Gorgon City, Mindchatter and others.

ABOUT CHANNEL TRES

Channel Tres has been touted as the impetus for house music’s resurgence in pop music, blending the drive of Detroit techno and the silky-smooth grooves of Chicago house with the snarl of West Coast rap. He’s toured globally, from major festivals to sold-out arenas, and has recently collaborated with Robyn, Honey Dijon, Tove Lo, Mura Masa and Shygirl.

His 2020 EP i can’t go outside debuted in Spotify’s Top 10 U.S. Album Debuts and in 2022, and he made his Coachella debut before embarking on a nearly sold-out debut run of U.S. headline tour dates. Most recently, he released his EP Real Cultural s, a five-track ode to community and staying true to yourself.

DIPLO LIVE

October 13 &14—New York, NY—Brooklyn Mirage

December 2—Los Angeles, CA—L.A. Plaza




