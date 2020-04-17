Diplo Releases 'Do Si Do' and Announces Album

Diplo unveils a new track, "Do Si Do" with Blanco Brown, today-listen below!

The song is the latest to be released from his long-awaited country album Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley Chapter 1: Snake Oil, set for release May 29 on RCA Records UK. Pre-save the album here.

The album also includes the previously released Platinum-certified "Heartless" with Morgan Wallen (and its remix with Julia Michaels), "Lonely" with Jonas Brothers and "So Long" with Cam. In addition, Snake Oil features contributions from Thomas Rhett, Zac Brown, Young Thug, Noah Cyrus, Orville Peck and more.

Diplo-who grew up in Daytona Beach, Florida-has long been incubating ideas for this country project, bringing it to the public for the first time at Stagecoach's first ever Late Night dance party in 2019, where he welcomed Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus for the live debut of "Old Town Road." Diplo also released his own remix of "Old Town Road" and appeared on stage at the 2020 Grammys for a performance of the #1 hit alongside Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus, Mason Ramsey, BTS and more.

Born Thomas Wesley Pentz, Diplo is one of the most dynamic forces in music today under his own name, as well as a member of the now legendary Major Lazer-which most recently released "Lay Your Head On Me" featuring Marcus Mumford, LSD, the psychedelic supergroup with Sia and Labrinth whose debut album has been streamed over one billion times, and Silk City with Mark Ronson, whose Platinum-certified "Electricity" with Dua Lipa topped charts worldwide and won a Grammy Award for Best Dance Recording.

As the world's most in-demand producer, Diplo has worked with artists as disparate as Beyoncé, Bad Bunny and Turnstile. In 2019, he released the Higher Ground EP, his homage to deep house music, via his recently-launched label of the same name. He continues to helm his own long-running label Mad Decent.

Photo credit: Mason Poole





Related Articles View More Music Stories