Diplo Debuts New Thomas Wesley Track 'Heartbroken' With Jessie Murph & Polo G

The new song arrives alongside a video directed by Blythe Thomas starring all three artists.

By: Jul. 21, 2023

Diplo debuts a new song from his country persona Thomas Wesley today, “Heartbroken,” featuring rising country star Jessie Murph and Chicago rapper Polo G. The new song arrives alongside a video directed by Blythe Thomas starring all three artists.

The new track follows the recently released Thomas Wesley track “Without You” featuring Elle King—watch a new Apple Music Sessions performance of the track here—and Diplo’s second country music project, Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley: Chapter 2 — Swamp Savant, out now via Columbia.

Swamp Savant features collaborations with Morgan Wade, Parker McCollum, Sierra Ferrell, Paul Cauthen and more and includes singles “Use Me (Brutal Hearts)” featuring Dove Cameron and Sturgill Simpson (reborn as Johnny Blue Skies)—which arrived alongside a video starring Sean Penn—and “Sad In The Summer” featuring Lily Rose.

To celebrate the new album, Diplo brought Thomas Wesley to Stagecoach for the third time in April, returning for his annual “Late Night in Palomino” festival closer and curating his own stage, Diplo’s HonkyTonk, followed by a very special Thomas Wesley show in May at Nashville’s Wildhorse Saloon, with support from Paul Cauthen. He also recently performed at Cowboys Music Festival in Calgary and performed “Sad In The Summer” with Lily Rose on the season finale of NBC’s “The Voice.”

Swamp Savant is the second body of work from Tupelo, MS by way of Daytona, FL native Diplo’s country moniker Thomas Wesley. The release follows 2020’s Gold-certified Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley Chapter 1: Snake Oil, featuring the six times Platinum single “Heartless” with Morgan Wallen and the Gold-certified “Dance With Me” with Thomas Rhett and Young Thug and “Lonely” with Jonas Brothers.

Photo credit: Claire Schmitt



