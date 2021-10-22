Dinner Releases New Album 'Dream Work'

Dinner, aka Danish multi-instrumentalist Anders Rhedin, is pleased to release his new album Dream Work, a lush collection of synth and guitar-laden indie pop that expertly channels Ryuichi Sakamoto, early British indie, and the sound of water, available now via Captured Tracks.

Dream Work features vocal contributions from labelmates Molly Burch and Charlie Hilton as well as Lina Tullgren and Nicolai Koch. The album follows the release of videos for lead single "Midnight In My Head (ft. Charlie Hilton)" directed by Anne Tse, featuring lip syncing and perfectly interpretive choreography from the video's star, Carly Johnson, "Anima" co-directed by Anders Rhedin and Katya Yonder, and "Connection (ft. Molly Burch)" directed by Annabel van Royen and starring Anouck van Urk.

After a four-year hiatus exploring ambient and meditation music, Danish multi-instrumentalist Anders Rhedin has returned to his indie roots with Dream Work, his third album as Dinner.

Like most worthwhile pursuits, the path to Dream Work hasn't been straight. Rhedin spent his 20s playing in bands in his native Copenhagen (including the indie pop group Choir of Young Believers) before relocating to LA to pursue pop songwriting, an enterprise which he considers "an unmitigated disaster."

From this disaster, however, came the genesis of the Dinner project, which saw Rhedin self-releasing cassettes of his solo music while splitting his time between Berlin, LA and Copenhagen. His irreverent synth-based avant-pop was enough to attract attention, and in 2014 Rhedin signed to Captured Tracks, moved to LA full-time, and released a series of full length projects including Three EPs (2015), Psychic Lovers (2016), and New Work (2017). Over this period he also toured the world with the likes of Mac Demarco, Sean Nicholas Savage, Prince Rama, and King Gizzard.

