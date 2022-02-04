Dillon Francis & Yung Gravy Share 'Cake & Cognac' EP

Longtime friends and first-time collaborators Dillon Francis and Yung Gravy unveil a new joint EP, Cake and Cognac, today on Imperial.

The EP comes in the midst of Francis' and Yung Gravy's Sugar, Spice and Everything Ice tour with stops in New York, Washington D.C., Austin, Nashville and more. Check out the remaining dates below and purchase tickets here.

On the project, Yung Gravy's breezy and often hilarious flows take center stage over Francis's instantly recognizable, yet unpredictable production. Together, they immediately heat up the lead single "Hot Tub" [feat. T-Pain] as the MCs drop one quotable line after another.

It continues an unbelievable winning streak for Yung Gravy. In addition to averaging over 4.4 million monthly listeners on Spotify, he has raked in billions of streams, asserting himself as a consistent force in hip-hop. Following 2020's Gasanova and Baby Gravy 2 (Imperial) with bbno$, he kept the momentum going last year with the Gravy Train Down Memory Lane: Side B EP and fan favorite singles such as "Steppin On The Beat" [feat. TrippyThaKid]. Making for the biggest full circle moment, the subject of one of his most provocative bangers Martha Stewart enlisted him to appear in a recent commercial for her frozen food line.

Last year, Francis released his house LP Happy Machine including hits "Unconditional" with 220 KID and Bryn Christopher, "Love Me Better" with Shift K3Y and Marc E. Bassy-which reached #1 on Billboard's Dance/Mix Show Airplay Chart-and "Reaching Out" featuring Bow Anderson. Made in the midst of the pandemic, Happy Machine is the happiest music of Francis' career and his most collaborative, featuring contributions from a host of notable songwriters including Jenna Andrews, MNEK, Teddy Geiger, Sarah and more.

Listen to the new EP here:

Tour Dates

February 4 - Brooklyn, NY - Great Hall at Avant Gardner

February 6 - Wallingford, CT - The Dome at Oakdale

February 8 - Boston, MA - House of Blues

February 10 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall

February 11 - Washington, DC - Echostage

February 12 - Richmond, VA - The National

February 14 - Norfolk, VA - Norva

February 15 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore

February 16 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz