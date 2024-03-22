Dillon Francis Shares New Track 'Don't Waste My Time' With Space Rangers & Sophie Powers

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Superstar producer, songwriter and DJ Dillon Francis unveils a new track, “Don't Waste My Time,” with DJ duo Space Rangers featuring vocals by alt-pop sensation Sophie Powers—listen HERE. The song arrives alongside a video directed by The Reggies—watch HERE.

“The song actually started as a completely different instrumental that we originally sent to Sophie, then we got in the studio with Dillon and made something entirely new with the vocals,” Diamond Pistols of Space Rangers says about the track. “Dillon and Sophie were both great to work with,” Space Rangers' Sneek says about the track. “Sophie immediately nailed the vibe and gave us a strong top line to craft the song around.”

The new track follows Pero Like, Dillon's collaborative moombahton EP with Miami electronic duo Good Times Ahead, and his latest album, This Mixtape Is Fire TOO, the long-awaited sequel to 2015's This Mixtape Is Fire.

The album features singles “Rainy” with REI AMI, “On a Trip” with Marten Hørger, “I'm My Only Friend” with Arden Jones, “buttons!” with Knock2, “Free” with Alesso and Clementine Douglas, “Pretty People” featuring INJI, “Don't Let Me Let Go” with Illenium and EVAN GIIA—which went #1 at U.S. Dance Radio—and “Goodies.”

Following album release, Dillon played a series of consecutive L.A. takeover shows celebrating different eras of his career, including a DJ Hanzel set at The Roxy, a rare Moombahton set at The Mayan—where he and Good Times Ahead played most of the new EP—and a marquee Dillon Francis and Friends show at The Shrine.

Dillon Francis has been making waves in dance music and beyond for more than a decade, bursting on to the scene in the early 2010s with a series of underground hits. He's released a number of widely acclaimed full-length projects, including the 2014 major label debut Money Sucks, Friends Rule, 2015's This Mixtape Is Fire, 2018's WUT WUT—a Spanish-language LP featuring some of the biggest names in Latin music, the 2019 mixtape Magic Is Real and Happy Machine in 2021.

Dillon continues to tour the world over and, beyond music, has starred in the Funny Or Die series “Like and Subscribe” and Viceland's “What Would Diplo Do?” with additional projects in development.

ABOUT SPACE RANGERS

Space Rangers is the collaborative project of Christian Dold AKA Diamond and Daniel Spool AKA Sneek. Their songs have been featured on Apple's Worldwide Keynote campaign and hit the Top 10 of YouTube trending. Known for their fun, and viral collaborations, they have worked with Cody Ko, Disco Lines, Wuki, NGHTMRE and more.

ABOUT SOPHIE POWERS

Sophie Powers has been a force to be reckoned with since convincing her parents to let her drop out of high school and pursue a career in music at 16 years old. Within two years of taking that risk, she's landed herself on a multi-city tour and signed a record deal with Atlantic Records and TAG music. Blending her influences of hyper pop, dark pop and punk pop, Sophie Powers has features with artists like Kellin Quinn, NOAHFINNCE, DE'WAYNE and $atori Zoom. She's also collaborated with Bonnie McKee, Slush Puppy, Jon Lundin, Mike Gonek, Cam Hunter, Matt Squire, Jack Laboz and Itsaco and more.

DILLON FRANCIS LIVE

March 22-23—San Bernardino, CA—Beyond Wonderland

May 17-19—Las Vegas, NV—EDC

June 8—Milwaukee, WI—Wiscansin Fest

June 22-23—George, WA—Beyond Wonderland at The Gorge

August 4—Fontana, CA—HARD Summer

August 16— Saint Pölten, AT—FM4 Frequency Festival