Francis has recently shared new tracks from his forthcoming Astralwerks album.

Sep. 28, 2023

Dillon Francis Confirms Support From Good Times Ahead, NITTI, BYNX And More For L.A. Takeover Shows Later This Year

Superstar producer, songwriter and DJ Dillon Francis confirms support for his L.A. takeover shows later this year.

On November 30, he will appear as the ubiquitous yet ever-elusive DJ Hanzel at a sold-out show at The Roxy Theatre with support from Drezo, followed by a special Moombahton set at The Mayan on December 1 with support from Good Times Ahead and ETC!ETC! and a Dillon Francis and Friends show at The Shrine on December 2, with support from NITTI, Joey Valence & Brae and BYNX—get tickets here.

Francis has recently shared new tracks from his forthcoming Astralwerks album, This Mixtape Is Fire TOO—“buttons!” with Knock2, “Free” with Alesso and Clementine Douglas, “LA ON ACID” with Miami electronic duo Good Times Ahead, “Pretty People” featuring rising Turkish star INJI, “Don't Let Me Let Go” with Illenium and EVAN GIIA—which went #1 at U.S. Dance Radio and was later remixed by Zomboy—and “Goodies.”

Dillon Francis has been making waves in dance music and beyond for more than a decade, bursting on to the scene in the early 2010s with a series of underground hits.

He's released a number of widely acclaimed full-length projects, including the 2014 major label debut Money Sucks, Friends Rule, 2015's This Mixtape Is Fire—a Billboard Top Dance/Electronic Albums Chart #1, 2018's WUT WUT—a Spanish-language LP featuring some of the biggest names in Latin music, the 2019 mixtape Magic Is Real and Happy Machine in 2021.

Dillon continues to tour the world over and, beyond music, has starred in the Funny Or Die series “Like and Subscribe” and Viceland's “What Would Diplo Do?” with additional projects in development.



1
Charlotte Morris’ Latest Album WILD CHILD Available Tomorrow Photo
Charlotte Morris’ Latest Album 'WILD CHILD' Available Tomorrow

In the pre-launch blitz of the past few weeks, Morris released the incredibly hooky new single “This Time ‘Round.” She performed in theatrical productions and tours around New York City and across the nation, including (The Making of) How to Save the World in 90 Minutes (Off-Broadway) and multiple productions of Once.

2
Atlanta Indie Rockers The Future Babes Share Every Step I Take Photo
Atlanta Indie Rockers The Future Babes Share 'Every Step I Take'

The Future Babes are thrilled to release their new single, “Every Step I Take,” out via Madison Records. It's an upbeat, fun track with a nod to the sounds of The Black Keys and Weezer, including catchy guitar riffs and infectious vocal melodies. The track's over-the-top music video, directed by Nick Rhodes, features America's favorite food – the hot dog.

3
Listen to Lady Gaga Join the Rolling Stones & Stevie Wonder on New Single Photo
Listen to Lady Gaga Join the Rolling Stones & Stevie Wonder on New Single

The Rolling Stones have teamed up with Lady Gaga on their new single, 'Sweet Sound of Heaven.' “Sweet Sounds Of Heaven” also features keys & piano from Stevie Wonder, “Bite My Head Off” with bass from Paul McCartney, and “Get Close” and ‘Live By The Sword’” with piano from Elton John.

4
Franklin Jonas Joins Dope Lemons North American Tour As Direct Support Photo
Franklin Jonas Joins Dope Lemon's North American Tour As Direct Support

Kicking off next Friday, October 6, the run of dates includes stops at New York's Brooklyn Steel, Los Angeles' The Bellwether, San Francisco's The Fillmore and more. See a complete list of dates now. The performances celebrate Franklin's debut EP, Sewer Rat, which was released this summer on Pizzaslime Records / Mad Decent.

