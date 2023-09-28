Dillon Francis Confirms Support From Good Times Ahead, NITTI, BYNX And More For L.A. Takeover Shows Later This Year

Superstar producer, songwriter and DJ Dillon Francis confirms support for his L.A. takeover shows later this year.

On November 30, he will appear as the ubiquitous yet ever-elusive DJ Hanzel at a sold-out show at The Roxy Theatre with support from Drezo, followed by a special Moombahton set at The Mayan on December 1 with support from Good Times Ahead and ETC!ETC! and a Dillon Francis and Friends show at The Shrine on December 2, with support from NITTI, Joey Valence & Brae and BYNX—get tickets here.

Francis has recently shared new tracks from his forthcoming Astralwerks album, This Mixtape Is Fire TOO—“buttons!” with Knock2, “Free” with Alesso and Clementine Douglas, “LA ON ACID” with Miami electronic duo Good Times Ahead, “Pretty People” featuring rising Turkish star INJI, “Don't Let Me Let Go” with Illenium and EVAN GIIA—which went #1 at U.S. Dance Radio and was later remixed by Zomboy—and “Goodies.”

Dillon Francis has been making waves in dance music and beyond for more than a decade, bursting on to the scene in the early 2010s with a series of underground hits.

He's released a number of widely acclaimed full-length projects, including the 2014 major label debut Money Sucks, Friends Rule, 2015's This Mixtape Is Fire—a Billboard Top Dance/Electronic Albums Chart #1, 2018's WUT WUT—a Spanish-language LP featuring some of the biggest names in Latin music, the 2019 mixtape Magic Is Real and Happy Machine in 2021.

Dillon continues to tour the world over and, beyond music, has starred in the Funny Or Die series “Like and Subscribe” and Viceland's “What Would Diplo Do?” with additional projects in development.